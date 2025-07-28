Zouk’s Rakshabandhan campaign redefines support between siblings

Zouk, a cruelty-free and proudly Indian lifestyle brand, has launched a Rakshabandhan campaign along with a new range of curated festive gift boxes. The brand film highlights a familiar gesture - men holding bags for women - as a reflection of everyday support among siblings. The campaign reframes Rakshabandhan by focusing on modern expressions of care and companionship.

Speaking about the campaign, Disha Singh, founder of Zouk, shared “Raksha Bandhan is about protection and support, and support today looks different. It’s not about shielding someone but about standing beside them. This campaign is a simple, yet powerful reminder that even small gestures, like holding her bag, can say: ‘I’ve got your back’.”

In addition to the film, Zouk has also introduced a delightful range of curated festive gift boxes perfect for Rakhi and beyond. Thoughtfully assembled and wrapped in Zouk’s signature aesthetic, these boxes include never-before-seen accessories such as coasters, fabric diaries, bookmarks, passport covers, cosmetic pouches, and more - all adorned with Zouk’s iconic prints.

In line with the campaign, Zouk has introduced gift boxes that include accessories such as coasters, diaries, bookmarks, passport covers, and cosmetic pouches featuring the brand’s signature prints. The brand has also collaborated with Indian companies like Bombay Sweet Shop, Renee Cosmetics, GUL, and mCaffeine to enhance the festive offerings.

With this launch, Zouk continues to blend storytelling with product innovation while expanding its footprint in the festive gifting space.