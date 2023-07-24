Zoya announces Sonam Kapoor as Brand Ambassador

At the announcement, Sonam wore the iconic Ruby Rush necklace from Zoya’s glamorous collection inspired by eras of Hollywood. 211 pear-shaped rubies cascade towards a magnificent diamond solitaire pendant in this timeless necklace. Reminiscent of the sensual red lipstick that was so iconic of Hollywood in the 1950s, the rubies have been meticulously hand-picked. Their shade is matched with great care and each of them is linked seamlessly by masterful craftsmanship to create this exquisite one-of-its kind necklace. A magnificent pear cut solitaire of almost 10 carats forms the focal point of this grand necklace. The solitaire diamonds above central pendant have been carefully hand-picked to augment the grandeur of this Zoya High necklace.