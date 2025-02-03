Zoya unveils 'Reborn' campaign celebrating female empowerment

Zoya's new multi-media campaign, directed by Laurence Dunmore, focuses on the journey of a woman embracing her femininity. Zoya, from the House of Tata, has launched "Reborn," a multimedia campaign film created with Wieden+Kennedy India. Directed by Laurence Dunmore, the film showcases a woman embracing her own story. Along with the campaign, Zoya is introducing a new logo as well.

Reborn captures the essence of a woman’s journey of finding her feminine self. The film focuses on a woman embracing her true self and awakening to her own essence, symbolizing a personal rebirth for both herself and the world.

“Our journey together was a creative collaboration to find and craft the essence of Zoya as a brand and lifestyle, embracing the idea of a woman seeking a reconnection with her inner creativity and the dreams and passions that inspire her rebirth." says Laurence Dunmore, the filmmaker.

"Unlike other solitaires, the Zoya solitaire isn't an outward marker," adds Yogesh Rijhwani, ECD at W+K India. “That insight shaped our creative journey. It's about a woman coming alive as she finds her true, inner self."

The new collection heralds in a new era for the atelier, with the introduction of the innovative Eterna CutTM and a new logo. The Eterna CutTM, a masterfully crafted star-shaped facet, transforms each piece into wearable art and a timeless treasure. The new logo symbolises creation, rebirth, and vitality. At its core, the Reborn collection is an ode to shedding the inessential and focusing on what truly matters—the purity and meaning of the solitaire itself.

This sentiment is reflected in every element—the solitaire, the logo, and the collection—where Zoya's muse is a woman whose jewellery mirrors her soul, celebrating the beauty and depth of her unique journey.

“At Zoya, we understand that a solitaire is far more than a symbol—it is a personal treasure, a reflection of the Zoya woman’s journey. Like her, the unmatched brilliance of our solitaires truly shines with each piece designed to capture her essence. Crafted with exceptional artistry, the Eterna CutTM Zoya solitaire radiates captivating fire and scintillation, reflecting her soul, a reminder of her inner brilliance.” — Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Jewellery Division, Titan.