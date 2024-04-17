Zoya’s brand campaign featuring Sonam Kapoor introduces the 'My Embrace' collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign will be promoted across various platforms including outdoor, social media, print, digital, OOH, television, and theatres.
Zoya, the diamond boutique from the House of Tata, has been redefining the way fine jewelry is experienced in India with meaningful pieces of wearable art and an experience of warm luxury. The atelier introduces a new brand campaign featuring its ambassador Sonam Kapoor. Centered on its autograph collection, ‘My Embrace’, it embodies the brand's homage to its timeless muse – the Zoya woman.
She revels in self-discovery, finding joy and nourishment in embracing every facet of her being. Whether it's through moments in which she is accompanied by her favourite music, journaling, or immersing herself in nature, she finds fulfilment in simply being. With this campaign, Zoya extends its range to a new colour palette.
Amanpreet Ahluwalia, business head of Zoya, expresses, "At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. This collection journeys through the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. ‘My Embrace’ becomes an iconic symbol of self-acceptance, because you feel truly alive when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”
The collection features 26 trademarked designs, including sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, rings, and earrings, all crafted with simplicity yet profound craftsmanship, making each piece a coveted collector's item. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow and a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering. The highlight of the collection is the ‘My Embrace’ bangle, featuring a singular pear-shaped diamond in a prominent setting, symbolising the emotional journey of self-acceptance and integration.
Overseen by Creative Agency Spring Marketing Capital, the campaign builds on previous successes exploring and celebrates every heroine's love for her being. “Zoya’s design philosophy, inspired by the shape of an embrace, remains at the forefront. We’ve crafted this campaign around life's authentic, joyous, and simple moments, set against expansive outdoor landscapes, which act as a blissful getaway. Collaborating with Sonam Kapoor gave us an opportunity to authentically showcase her joy in spaces synonymous with the Zoya brand,” says Arun Iyer, founding partner, Spring Marketing Capital.
