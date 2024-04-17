Zoya’s brand campaign featuring Sonam Kapoor introduces the 'My Embrace' collection

Amanpreet Ahluwalia, business head of Zoya, expresses, "At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. This collection journeys through the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. ‘My Embrace’ becomes an iconic symbol of self-acceptance, because you feel truly alive when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”