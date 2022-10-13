Zoya’s brand campaign is an Ode To The Journey Of The Zoya Woman

The muse for the luxury atelier is the Zoya woman and the journeys she traverses to get in touch with her deep feminine. “We have a brand myth about the Zoya woman. She is very accomplished and very aesthetically astute. She could be a nurturer, a caregiver, a dreamer or an ambitious go-getter. We see her breaking free from societal expectations that define who she should be and finding joy instead in being who she truly is instead. Comfortable in her own skin, she starts to feel alive and becomes the best version of herself. Zoya is a powerful marker in this journey,” explains Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya.