Zoya’s new brand film with Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja celebrates being yourself

“At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. Our new film journeys to the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. Through this campaign we hope to inspire women to powerfully embrace who they are,” says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, business head, Zoya. “The narrative showcases our autograph collection ‘My Embrace’, a talismanic symbol of self-acceptance, created around the belief that you feel truly alive only when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”