Zuno General Insurance celebrates one-year 'Zunoversary' with a digital film starring kids

Zuno General Insurance (formerly known as Edelweiss General Insurance), a digital insurer completes one year in its new avatar this February 2024. To mark this milestone, Zuno has announce the release of a light-hearted titled "Zunoversary." This film features a charming cast of kids and reflects on the journey of Zuno in a unique way along with its trademark wit and humour.
By featuring kids in the film, the brand communicates that its products and services are designed to be straightforward and easy to understand, breaking down complexities of insurance. The film promises to be a heartwarming journey through Zuno's accomplishments and contributions to the insurance industry.
Expressing her views Shanai Ghosh, MD & CEO of Zuno General Insurance said, "Our first year as Zuno has been an incredible journey. The film, 'Zunoversary' encapsulates the essence of this journey, and we are excited to share it with our customers and partners. It reflects Zuno’s upbeat, approachable and innovative brand personality. As a digital native insurer, we believe that Insurance in the 21st century needs to be easy, friendly and transparent and we at Zuno are doing just that. Our "Zunoversary" film embodies this spirit by presenting the journey and our milestones in a warm and relatable manner through the eyes of children.