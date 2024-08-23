Zuno launches 'Well-Done Vivaan' campaign to promote safe driving and unlock savings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zuno's Campaign features digital film conceptualised and produced by Hashtag Orange.
Zuno General Insurance, a digital insurance company, has unveiled its new marketing campaign for the launch of its innovative Zuno Switch Motor Pay How You Drive Add-on (PHYD), designed to reward safe driving habits with exclusive discounts on car insurance renewal premiums.
This offering tracks your driving score through the Zuno app, ensuring that responsible drivers are recognized and rewarded. The Zuno app utilises mobile sensor-based telematics to evaluate driving behaviour and assign a unique Driving Score, steering in a new era of road safety.
To promote this offering, Zuno introduced "Vivaan," a fictional character who generated interest. The campaign teased Vivaan's presence in targeted cities through various media, including billboards, bus shelters, and radio, using cryptic messages about life, driving, and happiness. This approach captured public attention and sparked conversation.
Vivaan became a conversation on prominent radio channels too where their famous RJs mentioned about Vivaan which added more curiosity amongst the audience during the teaser phase.
The campaign reached its crescendo with the release of a captivating digital film that unveiled the truth behind Vivaan, finally revealing his identity. The film, narrated Vivaan's story, debunking the myths and urging audiences to embrace his ethos: safe and responsible driving. Vivaan represented the OG driver - cool, safe and responsible and thus celebrated for these exceptional driving skills. The film skilfully showcased how Vivaan represents the ideal driver—someone who embodies safe driving practices.
The film’s messaging was clear: if you are driving safe, you are Vivaan and with Zuno’s innovative Pay How Your Drive add-on cover you will enjoy discounts on your car insurance renewal premium.
As anticipation reached its peak, the grand reveal of "The OG Vivaan" was also orchestrated by Red FM’s RJ Malishka and her Co-RJs on air.
This reveal was immediately followed by a coordinated media where Outdoor, Metro, and Transit Media across all cities prominently displayed Vivaan’s identity as safe driver, setting him as a driving icon and it was clearly communicated Well Done Vivaan since he was safe driver and earned up to 30% discounts on his car insurance renewal premium with Zuno.
With this motor add-on cover, Zuno promotes road safety while offering rewards for safe driving. Drivers who follow Vivaan’s principles can receive discounts on their insurance renewal premiums. The campaign encourages a straightforward message: drive safely to pay less.
Shanai Ghosh, MD and CEO of Zuno General Insurance said, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Well-Done Vivaan’ campaign, which brings our Pay How You Drive (PHYD) add-on to life in an engaging and relatable way. PHYD has been conceptualised to incentivise good driving behaviour and empower customers to pay lesser premium based on how well they drive. Through Vivaan, we’re not just introducing a new campaign—we’re promoting the importance of safer driving and rewarding those who make responsible choices on the road. This campaign embodies our commitment to innovation, transparency, and a more personalized approach to insurance. We believe Vivaan will inspire drivers to embrace a safer, smarter way to drive.”
The Comprehensive 360 marketing campaign will span over 2-3 months starting August ’24 showcasing a mix of digital-first communication supported by ATL media like radio, outdoors and transit media & BTL avenues in the priority markets.
The campaign will be anchored around the digital film that is conceptualised and produced by the agency Hashtag Orange.
The digital outreach will find its footprints on google platforms, display ads, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, OTT and a few direct publishers; leveraging it through influencer, meme marketing and other content marketing platforms.
Ketan Mankikar, head and VP marketing at Zuno General Insurance, added, “For a groundbreaking product like PHYD, we knew we needed a marketing campaign that was just as innovative. The ‘Well-Done Vivaan’ campaign marks a significant milestone for us and a step forward in reimagining motor insurance. By presenting Vivaan as a relatable and aspirational figure, we've not only created a buzz around our Zuno Switch Motor PHYD but also highlighted the importance of responsible driving in a compelling manner. We are excited to see how Vivaan’s story will resonate with everyone and encourage them to adopt safer driving habits enhancing road safety in India.”
Zuno General Insurance is eager to see how the ‘Well-Done Vivaan’ campaign inspires a new generation of safe drivers and encourages them to take advantage of the Zuno Switch Motor Pay How You Drive Add-on (PHYD) making Indian roads safer.