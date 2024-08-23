Zuno launches 'Well-Done Vivaan' campaign to promote safe driving and unlock savings

Shanai Ghosh, MD and CEO of Zuno General Insurance said, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Well-Done Vivaan’ campaign, which brings our Pay How You Drive (PHYD) add-on to life in an engaging and relatable way. PHYD has been conceptualised to incentivise good driving behaviour and empower customers to pay lesser premium based on how well they drive. Through Vivaan, we’re not just introducing a new campaign—we’re promoting the importance of safer driving and rewarding those who make responsible choices on the road. This campaign embodies our commitment to innovation, transparency, and a more personalized approach to insurance. We believe Vivaan will inspire drivers to embrace a safer, smarter way to drive.”