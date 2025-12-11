Zuno spotlights safe driving with an unconventional SmartDrive campaign

Zuno General Insurance, a the digital insurance company has unveiled its latest mass media campaign, ‘Good Drivers Choose Zuno’, created to spotlight its flagship product Zuno SmartDrive, India’s first telematics based, app-led car insurance program that rewards safe driving with tangible benefits from weekly and monthly gift vouchers to renewal premium discounts.

The campaign has three digital films that drop audiences into delightfully unexpected scenarios from aliens lounging on a living-room sofa, to a seatbelt-conscious ghost, to a slightly confused genie trying to be helpful. The films show that nothing feels as unbelievable as a car insurance rewarding them for good driving. When insurance feels this good, everything else feels normal.

The campaign brings alive a simple human insight: Good driving is an everyday act of responsibility, so it deserves real appreciation.

To share this benefit of usage-based car Insurance with a larger audience, Zuno has launched its flagship initiative of Zuno Driving Quotient (ZDQ) challenge to non Zuno users too. In this 5-day free trial, customers can simply download the Zuno app, complete a five-day driving assessment and receive a personalised driving score at no cost. This score unlocks additional discounts on car insurance and gift vouchers, making Zuno the first insurer in the country to offer a large-scale, app-based, pre-purchase driving test that delivers real, measurable financial benefits to customers.

Users earn weekly and monthly fuel or shopping vouchers, enjoy discounts on insurance renewal, receive a certified safe driver score (and bragging rights!), and get trip-by-trip insights to help improve their driving habits.

Commenting on the campaign, Ketan Mankikar, head of marketing & PR, Zuno General Insurance said, “Zuno SmartDrive is an extraordinary proposition. It rewards people for something as everyday yet meaningful as driving responsibly. And when the product itself breaks the category mould, the campaign must be equally disruptive. With ‘Good Drivers Choose Zuno,’ we wanted a clutter-breaking narrative that captures the delightful disbelief people feel when their car insurance rewards them for their safe and responsible driving. It’s bold, playful and reflects our core promise at Zuno: making insurance easy, breezy and surely rewarding.”

Gaurang Menon, regional & creative head West, Hashtag Orange, said, “We’ve been doing some truly creative and strategic work with Zuno over the years, and this time we collectively made sure a standout product like Zuno Smart Drive gets the kind of communication it deserves. It’s not often that you get to build a campaign that flips every typical category trope on its head. We had a blast bringing the Good Drivers Choose Zuno campaign to life with characters as unexpected as aliens, a ghost, and even a genie. Work like this isn’t possible without a brand team that believes in bold ideas. Big thanks to Ketan and the entire Zuno team for backing the vision and taking it all the way.”

The comprehensive 360° marketing campaign will run over 2–3 months starting December ’25, anchored in a digital-first strategy and amplified through high-impact ATL and BTL channels across priority markets.