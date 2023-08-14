Zupee celebrates ‘Ajab Gajab Rang of India’ ahead of Independence Day

In an impactful video, Zupee paints a vivid picture of "India ke rang hai ajab gajab" (the unique and amazing colors of India).
Zupee, has launched a delightful and vibrant video to celebrate the “ajab gajab rang of India” ahead of Independence Day 2023. This video brings delight in witnessing the fusion of a multitude of cultures, along with the vibrant celebration of flavorful cuisines, captivating art, enchanting musical influences, linguistic diversity and array of Indian heritage and traditions from every corner of India.
In an impactful video, Zupee paints a vivid picture of "India ke rang hai ajab gajab" (the unique and amazing colors of India). The video encapsulates the essence of India's rich heritage through its various states, each representing a distinct color on the vibrant palette of our nation. As the video unfolds, it's a joy to see the amalgamation of diverse cultures and the celebration of culinary traditions from different corners of India, and the showcase of diversity embodies the spirit of "unity in diversity" that India proudly stands for.
Zupee, whose flagship product is Ludo, also showcases the delightful parallel between the colorful world of Ludo and the colorful diversity of our nation and how Ludo “India ka apna Game” unites people from all walks of life.
"India ke rang hai ajab gajab" captures the spirit of togetherness that forms the foundation of Indian society. It's a reminder that our diversity is what makes us uniquely beautiful, and when we come together, our collective strength shines brightly.