Zupee celebrates ‘Ajab Gajab Rang of India’ ahead of Independence Day

In an impactful video, Zupee paints a vivid picture of "India ke rang hai ajab gajab" (the unique and amazing colors of India). The video encapsulates the essence of India's rich heritage through its various states, each representing a distinct color on the vibrant palette of our nation. As the video unfolds, it's a joy to see the amalgamation of diverse cultures and the celebration of culinary traditions from different corners of India, and the showcase of diversity embodies the spirit of "unity in diversity" that India proudly stands for.