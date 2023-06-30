Zupee onboards Kapil Sharma as brand ambassador

Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and founder of Zupee expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Kapil Sharma, one of India's most beloved entertainers, joins Zupee as our brand ambassador. With his comedic genius, relatable charm, and ability to connect with the masses, Kapil truly personifies our quest to deliver joyful and meaningful entertainment. With the ‘India Ka Apna Game’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the widespread popularity and sentimental bond people have with the game of Ludo, honoring the affection it holds in the hearts of the nation.