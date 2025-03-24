Zupee’s ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign links IPL sixes to real-time rewards

Zupee, an online skill-based gaming platform, has launched the ‘Extra Winnings’ campaign for IPL 2025. The campaign features the ‘Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka’ offer, giving sports fans a chance to win rewards. Zupee Ludo is linking the excitement of hitting a six in cricket and Ludo, making every six in IPL a winning moment on the Zupee Ludo app.
The gaming platform, an associate sponsor of IPL on Star Sports, has launched a campaign linking in-game events to rewards on its app. During every live IPL match, each six hit on the field will trigger a virtual cricket ball on the Zupee app, allowing users to claim rewards, bonuses, and prizes in real time. The campaign aims to increase engagement through real-time in-app rewards and brand visibility.
Zupee has partnered with Harbhajan Singh, K. Srikkanth, and sports presenter Jatin Sapru for its latest campaign. The campaign features a series of ad films linking key cricket moments to the excitement of playing Ludo on Zupee. The ads use humour and relatable scenarios to engage fans. The campaign highlights how fans can continue enjoying the game on Zupee, whether celebrating a six, waiting for a toss, or during a rain delay.
Commenting on the campaign, Zupee’s spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to join IPL 2025, one of India’s most celebrated sporting events. Our Extra Winnings campaign enhances fan and player engagement by turning real game moments into exciting rewards. And with our Laga Chakka Toh Inaam Pakka offer during the Super 6 moments, we bring fans closer to the action, reinforcing our commitment to delivering immersive and rewarding experiences. This partnership reflects our vision of blending entertainment with innovation, ensuring every match is more than just a game—it’s an opportunity to win, celebrate, and be part of something extraordinary."