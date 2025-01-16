Zupee’s new campaign features Salman Khan in relatable scenarios

Zupee, an online skill-based gaming platform, has launched its latest marketing campaign, titled India Ka Apna Game. Featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the campaign positions Zupee as India’s favourite gaming app and brings forth its ability to transform ordinary moments into extraordinary ones.

The campaign is driven by Zupee's commitment to providing an accessible and enjoyable gaming experience for all. At the center of this campaign lies the energy of Salman Khan, who is accompanied by the lovable and quirky character Constable Dhyanchand. Amidst situations that almost every Indian will find relatable, the dynamic duo showcase how Zupee is an integral part of the nation's gaming culture.

The superstar’s screen presence, when combined with the commercials’ relatable and engaging storytelling, showcases Zupee as a real game changer for anyone and everyone looking for a fun-filled and exciting gaming experience. Each of the commercials serve the audience a blend of humour and and highlights Zupee’s unique features like instant withdrawal, only real players, and games starting at as low as Re. 1 only.

Commenting on the campaign, Zupee Spokesperson, said, "At Zupee, our goal is to create a platform that delivers exciting gameplay while also empowering players to enhance their skills and build meaningful connections. Through our 'India Ka Apna Game' campaign, featuring the iconic Salman Khan, we aim to bring this vision to life by offering a gaming experience that is engaging, inclusive, and seamlessly integrates into everyday life. We’re excited to share this with the nation and are confident that it will further strengthen Zupee as India’s go-to gaming destination, resonating with players from all walks of life."