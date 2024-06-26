Zupee's new star-studded ad chronicles the history of Ludo in India

Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and CEO of Zupee, said, "We are delighted to introduce 'Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game,' a campaign celebrating Ludo's enduring legacy. As a beloved classic, Ludo has united people across generations. This campaign not only highlights Ludo's journey from ancient times to its modern avatar on Zupee, but also underscores our commitment to blending tradition with innovation in skill-based gaming. Collaborating with esteemed talents like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol adds a unique touch to amplify the joy of playing Ludo to an even wider audience!"