Zupee's new star-studded ad chronicles the history of Ludo in India

The 'Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game' campaign features Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol.
Zupee, a skill-based Ludo platform, has unveiled its latest campaign, Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game, celebrating the timeless appeal of Ludo, India’s most beloved board game. The campaign captures Ludo's evolution through the ages, with engaging storytelling and humour, culminating in its modern-day skill-based avatar on Zupee.
From the ancient stone age to grandeur of royal courts to the golden era of black and white and the funky retro era, Zupee’s campaign creatively illustrates Ludo's enduring journey. It also underscores Zupee's innovation in offering skill-based variations that enable players to win real money on Zupee Ludo in today's digital age, contrasting with a past where there were no meaningful rewards.
The campaign showcases a star-studded ensemble including Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol, with each celebrity embodying a different era, bringing alive the idea that Ludo is truly ‘Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game’ in their own creative way.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and CEO of Zupee, said, "We are delighted to introduce 'Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game,' a campaign celebrating Ludo's enduring legacy. As a beloved classic, Ludo has united people across generations. This campaign not only highlights Ludo's journey from ancient times to its modern avatar on Zupee, but also underscores our commitment to blending tradition with innovation in skill-based gaming. Collaborating with esteemed talents like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy, Vijay Raaz, and Abhay Deol adds a unique touch to amplify the joy of playing Ludo to an even wider audience!"
Bollywood star, Saif Ali khan added, “Zupee's dedication to offering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences resonates with me. Their distinctive approach to skill-based gaming sets them apart, and Ludo, a beloved classic, perfectly captures the spirit of joyful entertainment. I am excited to contribute to an endeavor that celebrates our traditional board games while embracing contemporary gaming trends, all while weaving a playful narrative around our shared love for Ludo.”
On his association with the brand, Indian actor and comedian, Sunil Grover added, "Ludo is indeed sadiyon se India ka apna game, a timeless favorite that has brought people together for generations. Working on this campaign was definitely a blast, mixing laughs with good old memories. Working with Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Raaz, Mouni Roy and Abhay Deol to bring different eras to life and give our favorite Ludo a modern twist was a delight.”
The Sadiyon Se India Ka Apna Game campaign is conceptualised and produced by Leo Burnett India and will span across TV, digital, print, radio, and outdoor platforms, complemented by a series of short films.