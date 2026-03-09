Zurich Kotak questions driving stereotype in new ‘Drive Like A Lady’ campaign

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has released the latest edition of its ‘Drive Like A Lady’ campaign around Women’s Day, using a social experiment to examine stereotypes about women drivers.

The experiment was conducted on several streets in Mumbai. A car with a damaged bumper was deliberately parked between two neatly parked vehicles to create a minor traffic inconvenience.

People passing by were observed reacting to the situation. Many assumed the driver responsible for the parking was a woman, making remarks such as 'the driver must be a girl,' 'that’s not how men drive,' and 'probably a girl’s car.'

The campaign then revealed that the driver was not a woman. The moment prompted mixed reactions among bystanders, ranging from surprise to reflection on how such assumptions are formed.

The film ends with the line: 'Sometimes the real damage isn’t on your car. It’s in the notions.'

The campaign has been released across digital platforms.