Zydus Wellness appoints Janhvi Kapoor as its brand ambassador for Sugar Free

Zydus Wellness’ Sugar Free, the sweetener brand, has appointed Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor as its new brand ambassador to strengthen the brand’s connection with fitness enthusiasts as well as individuals seeking a guilt-free, healthy lifestyle.

Advertisment

With a current market share of 95%, Sugar Free has been at the forefront of providing smarter alternatives to traditional sugar for varied consumer needs and preferences. The brand’s range of sweeteners, including Sugar Free Gold Plus, Sugar Free Green, and Sugar Free Natura will complement Kapoor’s advocacy, motivating users to stay on course in their wellness journey without compromising on the taste.

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness said, “Sugar Free has been a category creator and market leader in India’s health and wellness space for over three decades. As consumer preferences shift toward smarter and more balanced lifestyles, Sugar Free continues to evolve and bridge the gap between wellness and taste. This makes Janhvi a natural choice and we are excited to have her champion our brand’s purpose and legacy. I am confident that this association will mark a new chapter in our journey to make healthy living both accessible and aspirational.”

Speaking on the association, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I am excited to join hands with Sugar Free, a brand that has been a part of so many households for years. Leading a balanced lifestyle is important to me, and I love that Sugar Free allows people to enjoy their favourite treats without the guilt. I am thrilled for this new beginning with Sugar Free and look forward to inspiring more individuals to take a step towards a balanced lifestyle.”