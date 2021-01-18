Zydus Wellness consolidates media mandate with Wavemaker India

Speaking on the association, Tarun Arora, chief executive officer at Zydus Wellness said, "We are happy to have Wavemaker on board as our media partner again. 2021 is going to be an exciting year of growth and transformation for our brands and we are confident about the level of expertise, market understanding and integrated solutions they will bring to the table in driving this next phase. We've had a long-standing relationship with Wavemaker and are looking forward to continuing this partnership moving forward".