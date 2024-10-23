Zydus Wellness makes packaged food debut with sugar-free cookies

Zydus Wellness’ Sugar Free, a sweetener brand, has ventured into packaged foods segment with the launch of Sugar Free D’lite cookies. Through the new addition, the brand aims to offer consumers with alternatives that do not contain any added sugar and enable them to satiate their sweet cravings. To further strengthen its connect with people who strive for a guilt-free, healthy lifestyle, Sugar Free has collaborated with Bollywood superstar, Shahid Kapoor to promote the range.

Advertisment

The brand’s entry into Indian packaged foods comes on the back of D’lite cookies’ success in the international markets. The new range is available in India in three flavours, choco chip, yummy berries, and mocha hazelnut.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness said, “Health consciousness in Indian consumerism is on the rise, and with it, the demand for healthy yet tasty packaged foods. As we script the next phase of our growth story, we are focusing on innovation that help us bridge the gap between taste and health. Our Sugar Free D’lite cookies have been the consumer’s favourite in international markets for a few years, enabling them to balance their desire for fitness and without sacrificing the joy of eating. Now we are focusing on driving this proposition for Indian consumers. Shahid Kapoor strongly reflects our brand’s personality making him a perfect fit, especially among health-conscious consumers, to amplify our message of guilt- free indulgence.”

Talking about the partnership, Shahid Kapoor said, “I am very mindful about the brands that I endorse and always ensure that they align with my values. This collaboration is not just about sweetening food, it is about promoting a balanced lifestyle and encouraging everyone to embrace healthier options without sacrificing taste. It is a brand I trust and have used for years. One of my favourite indulgences is Sugar Free D’Lite Choco Chip Cookies – a delectable snack, with no added sugar.”

In his recent Instagram reel, Shahid revealed his preference for healthy food options, such as ‘ghar ka khana’, yet he has a sweet tooth. Elaborating on how he keeps the sugar in check while enjoying all the sweetness, he turns to Sugar Free D’Lite Choco Chip Cookies, which has all the taste and no sugar.