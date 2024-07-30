Zydus Wellness introduces ayurvedic drink Complan Immuno-Gro

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “There is a marked shift in consumer mindset as natural and herbal products have become the go-to solution for most modern problems and immunity concerns. Our new offering, Complan Immuno-Gro, is based on scientifically designed Ayurvedic innovations catering to growing children's immunity needs. Through this pilot launch, we also aim to gain market share and expand our foothold in the white powder segment. Further, Sneha’s association with the brand will help us reiterate our values as she is the embodiment of trust, care, and well-being amongst mothers.”