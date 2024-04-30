Zydus Wellness introduces Glucon-D Activors, an energy drink in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “As we plan to double our sales in the next 3-5 years, we are rapidly expanding our wellness offerings across the globe to help consumers lead a healthier life. The pilot launch of Glucon-D Activors was a clear way forward for Glucon-D, which has been a category leader for decades. This experience also uniquely positions us to better comprehend the consumer’s need for instant energy, leverage our expertise in R&D, and offer a ready-to-drink beverage available to everyone on the go.”