Zydus Wellness introduces Glucon-D Activors, an energy drink in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The electrolyte-based company has introduced a new TVC that focuses on providing on-the-go energy for active lifestyles.
Zydus Wellness, a science-backed FMCG major, has announced the expansion of its brand Glucon-D in the electrolyte energy ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage segment with the pilot launch of Glucon-D Activors.
Underpinned by the compelling market opportunity and the brand’s substantial equity in the energy space, the company has piloted the rollout of Glucon-D Activors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Today, consumers' hectic and fast-paced lifestyles and the need for on-the-go energy are reshaping the RTD beverage landscape. Within India’s FMCG sector, the RTD electrolyte beverage category is one of the fastest-growing segments, estimated at Rs 1200 crore. Southern India drives a significant part of this volume and commands nearly 50 percent of nationwide sales.
Enriched with three vital electrolytes – Sodium, Potassium, and Chloride – and Vitamins C, B3, B5, and B6, Glucon-D Activors is formulated with an Electro Smart formula that helps replenish, re-energize and refresh the body.
Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “As we plan to double our sales in the next 3-5 years, we are rapidly expanding our wellness offerings across the globe to help consumers lead a healthier life. The pilot launch of Glucon-D Activors was a clear way forward for Glucon-D, which has been a category leader for decades. This experience also uniquely positions us to better comprehend the consumer’s need for instant energy, leverage our expertise in R&D, and offer a ready-to-drink beverage available to everyone on the go.”
The brand has also unveiled a new TVC campaign in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to drive brand awareness. Built around a narrative exploring people’s active and hectic daily, the commercial starts with an exhausted young news reporter and his sweaty cameraman wrapping up news coverage on a hot summer afternoon. The reporter then jolts himself and his colleague with a boost of energy as they take a sip of Glucon-D Activors.
Considering that consumers are drawn to RTD beverages due to their wide variety of flavours and convenience, the electrolyte energy RTD beverage from the house of Glucon-D will be available in three flavours, Mango, Apple, and Orange, at a maximum retail price Rs. 45 for a 200ml tetra pack.