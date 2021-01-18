Zydus Wellness owned Nutralite hosts breakfast table for mom-kid duos

Talking about this initiative, Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness , said, “We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. When it comes to kids, mothers are always under stress to make heathy & tasty breakfast which their kids will eat properly. Understanding this need and knowing that kids love to eat chocolate with anything & everything, we have launched Nutralite Choco Spread in two healthy variants – Crunchy Quinoa and Calcium. #IndiaKaLongestBreakfastTable event was conducted to co-create Choco Spread based breakfast recipes with mom & kid duos and demonstrate how Nutralite Choco Spread is helping mothers resolve kid’s breakfast problems.”

Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “The task at hand was to get Nutralite Chocospread its much deserved spot on the breakfast table since it was healthier. Considering that everything is now being done online, we decided to host breakfast online too! There couldn't have been a better way to introduce the product and give it the attention and spot it deserved. Having live streamed it across platforms like Facebook and YouTube, we made it easily accessible for all the mothers of India to get together at a given date and time with smart social distancing and viewed by over 31.8K mothers creating awareness about the brand and new launch.”