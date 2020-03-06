Zydus Wellness partners with Lowe Lintas for creative duties of Sugar Free

Sugar Free, a brand owned by Zydus Wellness, recently appointed Lowe Lintas as its creative agency. The appointment was an outcome of a multi-agency pitch that saw participation from some of the leading agencies in the country. The scope entails building the brand's strategy and managing its creative duties.
The sugar-substitute market has seen a shift in consumption patterns, as non-diabetics account for almost half the total sales today. Additionally, the rural market is also catching pace with the urban and the traction is only getting stronger. As a brand, Sugar Free intends to grow a lot faster in the coming years as more and more consumers adopt healthier lifestyles.
Exhilarated about the win, Anaheeta Goenka, President, Lowe Lintas said "Sugar Free is a great brand and we are really excited with the mandate. We look forward to this strategic & creative partnership to bring growth to the sugar-substitute category. Here’s to sweet beginnings!"