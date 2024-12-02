A whole new dimension of reusability: SOL Brand Solutions, displaying 11 Dream Modular Booths at CPHI 2024

SOL Brand Solutions, a leading booth builder and branding agency made an unforgettable impact at CPHI 2024. This event is the heart of pharma! We conceptualised and built a total of 23 booths out of which 11 were modular. These booths represented some of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. This year our dedicated teams helped to empower companies to make a bold statement. We introduced a new dimension of sustainability and reusability in stall design, strengthening our commitment to greener and more efficient event solutions at every stage of the process.

Why modular? Our aim was to lead the way through exhibition space, demonstrating how our modular stalls can bring out a whole new meaning to trade show participation by helping businesses lower costs, improve flexibility and reduce their environmental footprint. This is in line with CPHI’s “Better Stand Programme”, a planned initiative to discourage the build of disposable booths for eco-friendly reusable alternatives.

A showcase of brilliance: SOL Brand Solutions Unveiled 11 Modular Stall Designs at CPHI 2024

Our loyalty and professionalism has led to display our creativity in the 11 modular booths for our esteemed clients. Each of the designs has been built with their own requirements as we listen to our clients and make sure that all the specifications are included. We have the capability to get to small as well as large exhibitions, delivering our best and maximising impacts within the given space.

Our exhibition stall designers built different sized modular booths for Unilab, BEC, Synerlab, Synerlab, Corel Pharma, Orbicular, PharmaBioSource, RV Group, Perlen Packaging, Amoli and Calyx. The trust of our top tyre clients speaks for itself. We differentiate ourselves by delivering tailored and high-quality solutions that truly stand apart.

Reasons modular stall designs are the need of the hour

1. Customisation: Our modular stand designs are fully customisable to meet your brands unique needs, ensuring your exhibition presence is truly-one-of-a-kind. Each of the 11 booths, though modular, reflected their own brand and style. They had their own characteristics and were 100% unique.

2. Sustainability: Designed with the environment in mind as stalls are highly reusable and made from premium materials that reduce waste and promote eco-friendliness. Over 90% of them got the CPHI Gold Standard Certification for Reusability and Sustainability.

3. Cost-effectiveness: The ability it has to reconfigure numerous times for multiple events and still have a fresh brand-new look, you minimise your investment without compromising on quality. Did you know: Modular booths can cost upto 50% less than traditional custom booths!

4. Quick setup: Our innovative designs require no tools for assembly, allowing for a swift set up and take down saving valuable time during events. With shows abroad having shorter built up times, these solutions are ideal for even overnight setups.

5. Versatility: Each stall is adaptable to various floor plans and sizes, giving you the flexibility to create impactful displays at any venue with the same structure. Much like lego, we can make various designs with the same framework.

6. Strong visual impact: Our designs prioritise aesthetics, ensuring your booth captivates audiences and leaves a lasting impression. The beauty of these modular stands is in the way their graphics are designed. The wall-to-wall large format fabric prints with key messaging go a long way in creating lasting impact.

7. Proven track record: Trusted by industry leaders our modular stands have consistently delivered exceptional results, making us a preferred choice among exhibition builders.

Sol Brand Solutions, transformed exhibitions at CPHI 2024, with modular booth designs that seamlessly blended creativity, functionality and sustainability.

Being an exhibition stall designer, we craft bespoke solutions that resonate with the clients' strategic imperatives. Our modular solutions redefine exhibition participation, introducing structures, harmonising, visual impact, cost efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

As a forward thinking agency our focus remains steadfast on shaping the future of exhibition design through innovation and collaboration. With Sol Brand Solutions your exhibition aspirations are met with unparalleled expertise and a partnership rooted in shared success. Together, we reconceptualise what it means to engage, inspire and lead the ever-evolving world of exhibitions.

