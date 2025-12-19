Amit Khan, the celebrated novelist and OTT creator, is now stepping strongly into the fast-rising world of micro-drama series

Known for more than a hundred published novels across Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Bangla, Amit Khan began his literary career at just 12 and published his first novel at 15. His hit series Commander Karan Saxena and Reeta Sanyal were adapted into successful web series on Jio Hotstar, while Bichhoo Ka Khel, produced by Ekta Kapoor, also became a major success.

After three superhit web series, Amit Khan is now expanding his creative universe. Several micro-dramas based on his stories are currently under production. His first two micro-drama series — Paagal Ishq and Gabbar Ka Game for Amazon MX Player — have already been shot, and more than ten new micro-dramas for various platforms will begin shooting soon.

Amit Khan explains that micro-dramas are designed for today’s fast-moving audience. Shot in reel format, every episode is just two minutes long, with rapid storytelling meant for instant binge-watching.

Speaking about Paagal Ishq, now streaming on Amazon MX Player, he describes it as a supernatural love story taken to shocking extremes — where a boy, madly in love, commits suicide and his spirit enters the body of the man whom the girl loves, allowing him to marry her even after death. The series uses extensive VFX and AI for a striking visual experience.

Amit Khan is confident about the future of micro-dramas. With over 576 million global viewers in 2024 and rising popularity in China, Korea, and the USA, he believes India is on the verge of a similar boom. According to him, micro-dramas are like the T20 or T10 format of cricket — extremely fast, extremely entertaining, perfect for smartphone audiences.

With two projects completed and ten more in the pipeline, Amit Khan aims to deliver premium, world-class short-format storytelling. “I want to create content that isn’t just a good story, but visually spectacular and at par with international standards,” he says.

Amit Khan’s entry into micro-dramas marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in Indian short-form entertainment.