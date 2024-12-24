Arpan’s #ProtectedByPOCSO campaign: Boldly confronting child sexual abuse through innovation and collaboration

With Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) cases reaching alarming levels – 50% of children interviewed for a survey in India reported abuse (MWCD 2007), and 182 cases are reported daily (NCRB 2022) – Arpan, India’s largest NGO focused on CSA prevention, launched a groundbreaking campaign, #ProtectedByPOCSO, to tackle the issue head-on.

This bold initiative directly addresses offenders with its uncompromising message: “Child Sexual Abuse is a punishable offense. Stop Right Now or Get Caught.” With a reach of over 5 million, the campaign employed innovative and collaborative strategies to deliver its message across public spaces, schools, and digital platforms.

Turning Everyday Spaces into Amplifying Platforms



The campaign harnessed the power of public spaces to display impactful messaging on buses, trains, and hoardings in high-traffic areas like Vile Parle and Bandra, with key partnerships with MMRDA and Mumbai Maha Metro, Thane Municipal Corporation and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.

Over 160 schools across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh joined the campaign by displaying their school uniform with a bold message “All Children in India are #ProtectedByPOCSO” at the school gates, ensuring the message reaches parents, caregivers, educators and communities directly.

The campaign film played as an ad across OTT platforms like Disney Hotstar, Jio Cinema, and Sony Liv, as well as in PVR cinema theatres across Mumbai, reinforcing its message through an integrated media campaign.

This campaign was made possible through the support and contribution of creative minds and supportive agencies such as Schbang, Chaioffee Studios, The Media Ant.

Leveraging Media and Celebrity Voices



Vidya Balan, Arpan’s long standing Goodwill Ambassador, continued to be a vocal supporter of the issue. Her advocacy was complemented by support from other prominent personalities like Kalki Koechlin, Tisca Chopra, Shweta Kawatra, Manav Gohil and Kanika Dhillon. Their collective voices helped Arpan’s campaign capture attention across diverse demographics. Extensive media coverage, including partnerships with Free Press Journal, amplified its impact.

Expansive Reach Across Channels

Beyond public spaces, Arpan utilized digital and traditional media to ensure the campaign reaches diverse demographics. From hoardings and public transport to OTT platforms and social media, #ProtectedByPOCSO managed to paint the city red!

A Call for Collective Action

“Child Sexual Abuse is one of the most pressing issues of our time,” says Pooja Taparia, founder and CEO of Arpan. “Our goal is simple: to educate, to deter, and to create a society where no child has to endure abuse. This campaign is not just about awareness; it’s about accountability.”

Arpan invites stakeholders across society to join its mission. Together, we can create a future where all children are truly #ProtectedByPOCSO.

About Arpan

Arpan is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting children and empowering communities through advocacy, education, and systemic change. With a proven track record in child protection, it has impacted over 18.7 million children and adults nationwide, through its programmes, driving impactful and lasting change. Arpan has a Platinum level accreditation by Guidestar which is the highest level of public accountability and transparency and is also certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years. Arpan has won 8 national level and 2 international level awards for its exemplary work. To know more, visit www.arpan.org.in, and to get in touch with us, email us at info@arpan.org.in.





