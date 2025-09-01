Best demat accounts for high-frequency traders in India

To traders who are making dozens, or even hundreds trades each day, speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency are non-negotiable. High-frequency traders (HFTs) use a smooth technology, low brokerage, sophisticated analytics, and a responsive support system to stay in the markets. The incorrect Demat account may result in the loss of opportunities, delays in the execution of orders, and increased trading expenses, all of which consume profits.

Within the more competitive Indian brokerage environment, there are a number of providers that specialise in serving active and high-frequency traders. So, let’s look at the best Demat accounts in India that are suitable for strong performance and low-cost trading.

Top 5 Demat Accounts for High-Frequency Traders in India

Below is the list of 6 providers for the best Demat account in India that offer the speed, pricing, and features high-frequency traders look for.

1. Kotak Securities – Kotak Neo

Kotak Securities’Kotak Neo platform is designed to suit the needs of both casual and active traders. High-frequency traders benefit from zero brokerage on intraday trades across all segments, a major advantage for those executing multiple trades daily.

Key Highlights:

Zero brokerage on intraday trades in equity, F&O, currency, and commodities.

Advanced trading interface with real-time charts and technical analysis tools.

Multiple order types, including cover orders and bracket orders for better risk management.

Integration with the Kotak Securities ecosystem for research and portfolio tracking.

Why It’s Great for HFTs: The zero-brokerage structure directly reduces costs for traders who churn their capital multiple times a day. The robust trading platform ensures minimal latency, enabling faster execution.

2. Zerodha

Zerodha is an Indian retail stockbroker and is popular for its low-cost structure and advanced trading tools.

Key Highlights:

Flat ₹20 brokerage per executed order (or 0.03%, whichever is lower) for intraday trades.

Kite trading platform offers lightweight, fast, and intuitive order placement.

Powerful API support for algorithmic and automated trading.

Integrated charting tools with 100+ indicators.

Why It’s Great for HFTs: Its API integration allows high-frequency traders to automate strategies, while the flat-fee brokerage keeps costs predictable.

3. Upstox

Upstox offers a competitive brokerage structure, a fast platform, and a clean interface that suits speed-sensitive traders.

Key Highlights:

₹20 per order or 0.05%, whichever is lower, for intraday and F&O trades.

Feature-rich Upstox Pro platform with customisable charts and indicators.

Margin trading facility for equities.

Quick account opening process with full online KYC.

Why It’s Great for HFTs: Low per-order fees and a responsive trading interface make it a good option for traders who execute frequent trades with precision.

4. Angel One

Angel One combines competitive pricing with a suite of research and advisory services.

Key Highlights:

Flat ₹20 brokerage per order on intraday, F&O, currency, and commodities.

Angel One App offers advanced charts, market screeners, and watchlists.

Access to ARQ Prime - AI-powered stock recommendations and strategies.

Good offline presence with local branches for support.

Why It’s Great for HFTs: Traders who want both execution speed and occasional advisory inputs will find Angel One a balanced option.

5. ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct offers a zero-brokerage structure on intraday trades, similar to Kotak Neo, but with the backing of ICICI’s infrastructure.

Key Highlights:

Strong trading infrastructure with stable execution during market volatility.

ICICI Direct App with integrated charting and live streaming quotes.

Seamless fund transfers from ICICI Bank accounts.

Why It’s Great for HFTs: Offering direct market access and stable online interface, ICICI DIrect helps traders make informed decisions without delays.

Choosing the Best Demat Account for High-Frequency Trading

When selecting a Demat account for high-frequency trading, consider the following factors:

Brokerage Structure: Zero or flat brokerage plans significantly reduce costs for high turnover.

Platform Speed & Stability: A platform that can handle high order volumes without lag is essential.

Order Types & Automation: Access to bracket orders, cover orders, and APIs for automated trading.

Research & Insights: While HFTs often rely on technical analysis, research can still guide short-term positioning.

Customer Support: Quick resolution of technical glitches is critical for active traders.

To make the best decision about which trading platform to choose, it’s helpful to understand in depth what a Demat account is and what it's used for.

Conclusion

For high-frequency traders, every second and every rupee counts. The best Demat accounts in India for this trading style offer zero or low brokerage, fast and reliable platforms, automation capabilities, and responsive customer service.

If one is looking toopen Demat account that balances advanced technology, cost efficiency, and a trusted name, Kotak Securities continues to be among the most recommended options in India’s trading ecosystem.