Best ETF investment apps in India: Your guide to smart, simple investing

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have become one of the most popular ways to build a diversified investment portfolio in India, offering low-cost access to broad markets, specific sectors, and even international assets. ETFs blend the diversification of mutual funds with the flexibility of stock trading, making them perfect for long-term and beginner investors alike.

To help you pick the right platform, here’s a blog covering the best apps in India for ETF investing, along with why they stand out and how they can support your financial goals.

Best ETF Investment Apps in India

Groww is India’s most popular investment app, loved for its clean interface and ease of use. Founded in 2016, the app allows investment in ETFs along with stocks, direct-only mutual funds, IPOs, NFOs, bonds, and digital gold in the form of gold ETFs/gold funds.

Why it’s great

Access to a wide range of ETFs

Equity index ETFs (such as Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, and Sensex-based ETFs),



Sector/thematic ETFs,



Gold ETFs,



Silver ETFs,



Debt ETFs



Bond ETFs,



International ETFs for global markets exposure

Groww’s ETF screener helps investors discover and compare ETFs based on key parameters such as expense ratio, assets under management (AUM), tracking error, underlying index, and historical performance.

The app allows investors to invest in ETFs using the Stock SIP feature. Instead of timing the market, users can automate investments in selected ETFs on a monthly or quarterly basis.

5paisa

5paisa is known for its competitive pricing and straightforward ETF trading experience. The platform supports ETFs across indices, commodities, and sectors, making it suitable for diversified portfolios. It offers basic research tools, portfolio tracking, and mobile accessibility at low costs.

Why it’s great

Cost-sensitive investors

Delivers solid functionality for cost-focused investors.

Low fees and simple access

Angel One

Angel One combines the reach of a full-service broker with the pricing of a discount platform. Investors can trade ETFs along with equities, derivatives, and other instruments. The app offers research reports, market insights, and portfolio analysis tools, which are helpful for decision-making

Why it’s great

Well-suited for investors who want research support without paying high brokerage fees

While the interface is slightly more detailed, it provides a strong balance between guidance and flexibility.

Kuvera

Kuvera combines goal-based planning with simplified investing. Beyond Indian ETFs, Kuvera also allows you to invest in US ETFs, helping you build a diversified global portfolio from India.

Why it’s great

Direct access to ETFs

Automated portfolio rebalancing

Tax-efficient planning tools

Zerodha Kite

Zerodha Kite allows investors to buy and hold ETFs on delivery trades. The app provides charts, real-time data, and strong order execution, making it suitable for traders and investors alike. However, the interface may feel slightly technical for absolute beginners.

Why it’s great

Offers excellent control and reliability

Both for investors and traders

Paytm Money

Paytm Money is more than a payment app; it’s a full-fledged wealth management platform where you can invest in ETFs and more. It’s backed by a strong tech ecosystem and offers seamless mobile investing.

Why it’s great

Integrated with Paytm ecosystem for smooth onboarding

Supports ETFs alongside other asset classes

Strong research and investment insights

Conclusion

India’s fintech ecosystem now offers robust, flexible, and cost-efficient routes to ETF investing, whether you’re just starting or building a sophisticated global portfolio. Choose the platform that fits your strategy, cost tolerance, and tools you value most, and you’ll be better positioned for smarter investing in 2026 and beyond.