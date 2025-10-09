Blinkit-AI launch signals shift in how campaigns are built and delivered

Indian AI startup Blinkit-AI, held its influencer and media launch on September 17. The event brought together media professionals and digital creators for the first look at a platform designed to cut delays in campaign production by bringing multiple functions into one system.

Blinkit-AI was founded by Anubhav Pandit supported by a team that consists of Shalabh Sharma as COO, Armaan Khan Chowdhry as CMO, and Rahull Jain as CSO.

The product offers access to more than 50 global engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, Midjourney, and Perplexity, all within a single window. It also includes a chatbot that assists with task management, a multilingual voice bot for natural conversations in Indian and global languages, and a content repository to help users store and organize material. There are more tools covering analytics and campaign automation. The platform is designed to help both large enterprises and small creator-led teams.

Guests at the launch, which included influencers and content professionals, tested the product through live demonstrations. The event also featured interactive sessions on the challenges of managing campaigns in India’s fast-growing digital market.

“India’s digital economy is at a turning point,” said Rahull Jain, CSO of Blinkit-AI. “The future belongs to firms that can deliver at scale with speed and consistency.”

The launch follows Blinkit-AI’s announcement of USD 1.2 million in seed funding earlier this year, led by Foliflex Cables. With spending on content projected to accelerate through the decade, the company’s debut attracted attention as one of several efforts to address the problem of fragmented tools in the sector.





