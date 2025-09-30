Buzzinly makes its India Debut!

Buzzinly, a leading international Influencer Marketing and UGC powerhouse, today announced its official expansion into the Indian market. Born from over two decades of combined Marketing and Media experience, Buzzinly is set to bring this global scale and expertise to India, helping brands transform influencer collaborations into measurable growth.

As India’s digital landscape grows at an impressive speed, brands are eager to connect with audiences that matter. However, with fake followers, low engagement and vanity metrics still crowding the space, results are often disappointing. Buzzinly’s full-service model offers a solution by combining advanced influencer analytics with trending creative and seamless campaign execution—ensuring brands connect with the right creators, right audience, and right results.

“With our backgrounds in scaling MarTech solutions and media, we see the need to elevate influencer marketing by bringing transparency and a focus on results.” said Karan Mathur, founder and managing director of Buzzinly. “India’s market is fascinating; it’s a global leader in digital growth, and with our unique blend of data, creativity and strategy, we’re excited to empower Indian brands to cut through the clutter and create campaigns that truly deliver.”

Adding a local perspective, Krishna Kottalgi, Buzzinly’s India head, highlighted the specific opportunity. “The Indian market is hyper-digital, diverse, and highly discerning. Many brands still rely on surface-level metrics for influencer selection, which leads to potential wastage. Buzzinly's tools are built to solve that, but we believe that the right data only matters if it enables a great story. We’re excited to help Indian brands find authentic creators, track ROI, and scale campaigns with confidence by empowering them with the creative freedom to truly resonate with their audience.”

With a complete team in India, Buzzinly’s full-service model covers everything from influencer discovery and audience analysis to campaign execution and ROI tracking. Combining international influencer marketing expertise and trends with a laser focus on credibility, analytics and authentic creator partnerships, the Buzzinly India team is all set to empower brands to think bigger, act smarter, and celebrate every campaign win with measurable results.

About Buzzinly:

Buzzinly is a Singapore-based Influencer Marketing and UGC platform with operations across Asia-Pacific. By combining creative storytelling with data-based insights, Buzzinly ensures every campaign delivers reach, engagement, and ROI. With access to millions of authentic creators across 45 countries, Buzzinly is trusted by brands across industries.

To learn more about Buzzinly, visit the website: www.buzzinly.com or Buzzinly Company page on LinkedIn.