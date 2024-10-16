DealShare celebrates festivities with new campaign: ‘Is Tyohar DealShare Ke Saath - Khul Kar Manao, Khul Kar Bachao!

This festive season, DealShare is bringing the joy of celebration and savings together with its latest campaign, Is Tyohar DealShare Ke Saath - Khul Kar Manao, Khul Kar Bachao! Known for offering everyday low prices and unbeatable deals, DealShare is ensuring that customers can enjoy the festive season without the worry of exceeding their budgets. The campaign taps into a simple yet powerful insight—while festivals are central to life in India, the joy of saving money adds to the celebration, reminding consumers that careful planning can create cherished moments without burning a hole in their pockets.

As part of the campaign, DealShare has launched a series of heartwarming video films, capturing sweet, everyday moments in a middle-class Indian household during festive preparations. One of the key films depicts a mother continuing to use an old kadhai handed down from her grandmother to cook traditional festive dishes, an old t-shirt repurposed as a household duster, and the familiar sight of bargaining with a scrap dealer (kabadiwala), a common practice around Diwali. These moments evoke nostalgia and emotional connections, resonating with viewers as they reflect on similar experiences in their own lives.

Following the main film, DealShare has released a series of supplementary videos highlighting product categories that are central to the festive season. From sweets and snacks to dry fruits and gifting items, these videos beautifully capture the spirit of celebration, featuring interactions with neighbours, relatives, and close friends. Each moment is a reminder of the emotional ties that make festivals like Diwali so special for families across India.

DealShare continues to cater to the middle-class consumer with its commitment to offering unbeatable prices every day, while ensuring assured quality. The brand’s unique value proposition is built on strategic sourcing and partnerships with regional and SME brands in the markets where it operates.

Currently, DealShare operates in key markets such as Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kota, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Kolkata, having served over 20 million customers. The company, which has achieved unicorn status, is backed by prominent investors including Alpha Wave, Tiger Global, ADIA, and Unilever Ventures.