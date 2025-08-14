Digant Sharma meets Union Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale to propose nationwide network of 1,400 undertrial welfare centres

In a landmark move toward justice reform and human rights protection in India, Mr. Digant Sharma, founder and president of the Undertrial Welfare Association (UTWA), met with Shri Ramdas Athawale Ji, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, to present an ambitious plan for establishing 1,400 Undertrial Welfare Centres across the nation.

With a proposed budget of Rs 1,461.60 Crores, the initiative seeks to safeguard the constitutional rights of more than 5.5 lakh undertrial prisoners—many of whom belong to economically disadvantaged and underrepresented communities—by ensuring access to justice, welfare, and rehabilitation.

Mr. Sharma detailed how each UTWA Centre will act as a one-stop legal and welfare hub, strategically located near major prisons and courts, including the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Sessions Courts. The centres will provide:

Free legal aid for underprivileged undertrials, with voluntary contributions from financially able individuals.

Custody oversight to prevent abuse and ensure humane treatment in over 15,000 police stations.

RTI and PIL support to strengthen individual cases and advocate for systemic reforms.

Family welfare assistance, including food, healthcare, shelter, and education.

Media and defamation support to counter bias and restore reputations.

Skill training and job placement to help rehabilitated individuals reintegrate into society.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Digant Sharma said:“Justice delayed is justice denied. Our mission is to ensure that every undertrial gets timely legal support, fair treatment, and the chance to rebuild their life with dignity. These centres will help decongest prisons, reduce prolonged detention, and transform India’s justice system for the better.”

The Hon’ble Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale welcomed the vision and affirmed that it aligns with the Government’s ethos of Sabka Nyay and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

CA Mahendra Turakhia, Senior advisor to the initiative, remarked:“This is not just a legal reform—it’s a social transformation. Digant Sharma’s leadership in championing this cause reflects a deep commitment to human rights, equality, and justice for all.”

Shri Avinash Kamble, a veteran social activist and businessmen’, added:

“For decades, undertrials have been the most forgotten section of our justice system. This initiative will bridge the gap between law and humanity, giving a voice to those who have long been unheard.”

The Undertrial Welfare Association envisions rolling out these centres nationwide, staffed with legal experts, RTI activists, CSR professionals, and welfare officers. The project promises to significantly reduce case backlogs, safeguard human rights, and reintegrate thousands of acquitted individuals into society as productive citizens.

This meeting marks a decisive step toward bringing dignity, fairness, and reform to India’s criminal justice framework.

Contact Details

Undertrial Welfare Association

Email ID –contact@utwa.in

Website -www.utwa.in