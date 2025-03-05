esakal.com emerges as Maharashtra’s most-visited Marathi news platform

In a significant achievement, esakal.com, the digital arm of Sakal Media Group, has secured the top spot in the Comscore rankings for January 2025. Garnering 13.5 million monthly active users, esakal.com has outperformed its competitors, solidifying its position as Maharashtra’s preferred news source. This accomplishment highlights Sakal’s unwavering focus on innovation, reader engagement, and journalistic excellence, setting new benchmarks in the media industry.

esakal.com: The Digital Powerhouse

At the heart of Sakal Media Group’s success is esakal.com, a platform that has redefined digital journalism in Maharashtra. Launched as the online extension of the iconic Sakal newspaper, esakal.com has grown into a standalone powerhouse, offering a seamless blend of traditional journalism and modern digital innovation. Its user-friendly interface, comprehensive coverage, and commitment to quality have made it the go-to source for Marathi-speaking audiences.

The January 2025 Comscore rankings highlight esakal.com’s unparalleled reach, with 13.5 million monthly active users—a figure that speaks volumes about its popularity and trustworthiness. This achievement is not just a win for Sakal Media Group but also a reflection of esakal.com’s ability to connect with readers on a deeper level.

What Sets esakal.com Apart?

Several key factors have contributed to esakal.com’s dominance in the digital news space:

Credibility and Trust: In an era of fake news and misinformation, esakal.com has remained a beacon of truth. Its rigorous fact-checking process and commitment to unbiased reporting have earned it the trust of millions. Hyper-Local Focus: esakal.com understands the pulse of Maharashtra. From breaking news in Mumbai to cultural events in Pune and agricultural updates in rural areas, the platform covers it all. This hyper-local approach ensures that readers stay connected to the issues that matter most to them. Innovative Storytelling: esakal.com has embraced multimedia storytelling, using videos, infographics, and interactive features to make news more engaging. This dynamic approach has resonated with younger audiences while retaining the loyalty of older readers. Real-Time Updates: In the fast-paced world of news, esakal.com stands out for its ability to deliver real-time updates. Whether it’s breaking news, live coverage of events, or instant analysis, esakal.com ensures its readers are always informed. Community Engagement: esakal.com goes beyond just reporting the news. Through initiatives like reader polls, feedback forums, and community-driven stories, the platform has fostered a strong sense of connection with its audience.

Outperforming Competitors

The January 2025 Comscore rankings highlight esakal.com’s significant lead over other prominent Marathi news platforms. With 13.5 million monthly active users, esakal.com has not only secured the top spot but also demonstrated its ability to attract and retain a massive audience. This achievement is a reflection of esakal.com’s relentless focus on quality content and user satisfaction.

esakal.com’s Role in Sakal Media Group’s Legacy

Sakal Media Group has been a trusted name in Maharashtra since 1932, and esakal.com has played a pivotal role in carrying this legacy into the digital age. By seamlessly transitioning from print to digital, esakal.com has ensured that Sakal’s values of credibility, integrity, and community focus remain intact. The platform has become a bridge between the group’s rich history and its future, offering readers the best of both worlds.

Uday Jadhav, CEO of Sakal Media Group, stated, "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering credible and engaging content. We are honored by the trust Maharashtra has placed in esakal.com. With over two decades of experience in business strategy and operational management, I've seen the group grow, but this digital growth is truly exceptional."

Nilesh Khare, editor-in-chief of Sakal Media Group, added, "This recognition from Comscore reaffirms our commitment to delivering news that resonates with the people of Maharashtra. At Sakal Media Group, we understand the power of credible journalism, and we strive to uphold the highest standards of integrity in our reporting."

Janhavi Pawar, director of Sakal Media Group, emphasized, "At esakal.com, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital journalism. Our focus on innovation and community engagement has made us the preferred choice for Marathi-speaking audiences. We are always looking to bring a global perspective to our local operations."

Swapnil Malpathak, Business Head - Digital, Sakal Media Group, highlighted, "Our success is rooted in understanding the pulse of Maharashtra. By providing real-time updates and hyper-local content, we ensure our readers are always informed and connected. Our focus on digital product monetization and digital transformation has been a key driver in this achievement."

The Future of esakal.com

As esakal.com celebrates this milestone, it is also looking toward the future. The platform plans to invest further in cutting-edge technology, expand its digital offerings, and explore new ways to engage with its audience. From AI-driven personalization to immersive storytelling techniques, esakal.com is committed to staying ahead of the curve.

Maharashtra’s Trusted Digital Voice

esakal.com’s success is not just about numbers; it’s about the trust it has built with its readers. For millions of Maharashtrians, esakal.com is more than just a news platform—it’s a reliable companion that keeps them informed, engaged, and connected to their community. The January 2025 Comscore ranking is a validation of esakal.com’s efforts and a reminder of why it continues to be Maharashtra’s most trusted digital voice.

Conclusion

Sakal Media Group’s achievement in topping the Comscore rankings for January 2025 is a testament to the excellence of esakal.com. With 13.5 million monthly active users, esakal.com has set a new benchmark for digital news platforms in Maharashtra. Its commitment to credibility, innovation, and community engagement has made it the preferred choice for readers across the state. As the media landscape continues to evolve, esakal.com remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, trustworthy, and engaging content.

Key Takeaways:

esakal.com ranked No. 1 in Comscore’s January 2025 rankings among Marathi news platforms.

Attracted 13.5 million monthly active users, outperforming its competitors.

Success driven by credibility, hyper-local focus, innovative storytelling, and real-time updates.

Future plans include investments in technology and enhanced audience engagement.

esakal.com is Maharashtra’s most trusted digital news platform, carrying forward Sakal Media Group’s legacy.

esakal.com’s journey is a shining example of how a digital platform can thrive by staying true to its core values while embracing innovation. As Maharashtra’s leading digital news destination, esakal.com continues to set the standard for excellence in journalism.