ETT Limited Bags ₹60 Crore International Contract — This stock, available at just Rs 14, could change investors' fortunes!

In the stock market, whenever a small company secures a major international deal, it's more than just a contract — it's a signal, a beginning of the momentum that can propel it to new heights. A similar story is now unfolding with ETT Limited, which has recently bagged a substantial Rs 60 crore order from the renowned Hong Kong-based IT company, Star IT Solutions Limited. This deal is not just the biggest in the company's history, but also opens a new doorway of hope for investors. Operating in the digital media and social media marketing space, ETT Limited is no longer just a domestic player — with this deal, the company has now established a strong foothold on the international stage.

ETT Limited's stock is currently trading around Rs 14 on the BSE (Code: 537707), with a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 40 crore. Now just think — a company that has secured an order worth Rs 60 crore, while its entire market cap is currently smaller than that order, clearly holds massive potential! Experts believe that this order could push the company's valuation to Rs 50–100 crore, which could lead to a significant surge in the stock price in the coming time. And that's not all — the stock is currently trading even below its book value, indicating that this is a deeply undervalued opportunity. If understood wisely and seized in time, it could turn into a multibagger in the future.

ETT Limited is not a new name — the company has previously executed high-end digital campaigns and marketing projects for both national and international clients. However, this newly secured international contract is not just a revenue booster — it is poised to elevate the company's brand image, operational scale, team strength, and global presence to the next level. This deal also reflects that ETT Limited's professional capabilities are now attracting global companies, and there's a high possibility of more international assignments coming in — especially at a time when the digital sector is booming worldwide.

Now, coming to its financial performance, ETT Limited has delivered results over the past few years that can excite any investor. Compared to FY22–24, the company's profit jumped by 375% in FY23–24, and in the first quarter of FY25, this figure soared to 650% — an impressive feat for any small-cap company. Moreover, the company carries zero debt, meaning it is growing purely through its own operational strength. Its Return on Equity (ROE) stands at around 6, and Earnings per Share (EPS) is close to 1, which highlights the company's strong fundamentals.

Looking closely at the company's structure, the promoters hold approximately 65%, which shows complete internal confidence. At the same time, foreign investors are also showing faith in the company — with FIIs holding nearly 10%. When large institutions and promoters themselves are holding on strongly, it's a clear sign that they are highly confident about the company's growth trajectory. On the other hand, the PE ratio of the company is just 17, while the industry average hovers around 40 — indicating that the stock is still trading well below its intrinsic value, and there's strong potential for value unlocking. Once the stock's real potential is recognised in the market, a rapid buying spree could follow.

Technical analysis also confirms that ETT Limited is currently gearing up for a strong bullish move. Key indicators like RSI and MACD are showing a bullish trend, and a clear breakout pattern has formed on the charts. Trading volumes are consistently rising — suggesting that smart money is slowly building positions, and the rally may not be far off.

India is rapidly expanding its global footprint in digital media, marketing, and technology sectors, and companies like ETT Limited are expected to be at the forefront of this trend. At a time when this stock is available for less than Rs 14, backed by a Rs 60 crore international order and zero debt, ignoring it would be akin to missing a golden opportunity. Experts believe that this stock could write a new story in the next few months, and those who enter at the right time could become the biggest beneficiaries of that story.