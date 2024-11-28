Everything you need to know about district-wise UPPCL bill payment

Managing your electricity bill payments is an essential part of your monthly expenses. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is responsible for the transmission and distribution of electricity across the UP state.

To ensure a seamless customer experience, UPPCL operates through four regional electricity distribution companies, each serving specific regions across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh. In this article, we will walk you through the process of UPPCL bill payments online and provide you with a comprehensive guide to district-wise bill payments.

Understanding the four electricity boards of UPPCL

UPPCL has been divided into four power boards, each serving a different region in Uttar Pradesh. These providers are:

Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PUVVNL): Covers the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, including major districts like Kaushambi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Maharajganj, and various others. Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL): Serves the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, including districts like Agra, Aligarh, and Etah. Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL): It serves the western parts of Uttar Pradesh, which include districts like Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahar. Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd. Lucknow (MVVNL): It serves the central parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and districts such as Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, etc.

What are the per-unit costs charged by UPPCL?

While examining your UPPCL bill, it's necessary to understand the pricing structure for each unit of electricity consumed. The charges are as follows:

Range of Units Price per Unit Up to 100 Rs. 3.35 101 to 150 Rs. 3.85 151 to 300 Rs. 5.00 301 to 500 Rs. 5.50

Being aware of these applicable rates can assist you in controlling your electricity consumption and budgeting.

Note: The rates are decided by UPPCL board and it’s their discretionary to change at any time. Please check with biller in case of any issue.

UPPCL bill payment online: The convenient option

Paying your UPPCL bill online is fast and easy. You can pay your UPPCL bill instantly through ICICI Bank digital channels, such as Net Banking and the iMobile app. The steps are as follows:

Using the ICICI Bank’s iMobile app:

Log in to the iMobile app. Then go to the ‘Bill Pay/Recharge/FASTag’ section. Choose ‘Electricity’; further, choose the relevant biller (e.g., DVVNL, PVVNL, MVVNL or PUVVNL). Enter your 10-digit consumer number to fetch the bill for payment. The bill details will be displayed on the screen. As a one-time setup, you can establish the Auto Pay facility to automatically pay the bills for the following months. Choose the payment option — either Savings Account, Credit Card, or PayLater. Click on 'Pay Bill' and complete the payment. You will get a success message on your screen, view details, and download the payment receipt.

Using ICICI Bank’s internet banking:

Login to your Net Banking Account using your credentials. Navigate to the 'Pay Bills' option under 'Payments & Transfer' and look for your relevant biller (e.g., DVVNL, PVVNL, MVVNL or PUVVNL) Key in your 10-digit consumer number to fetch the bill for payment The bill details will reflect on the screen. You may set up the Auto Pay facility to have bills paid automatically for you in the coming months. Choose your mode of payment, for example, Savings Account, Credit Card, or PayLater. Enter the OTP you receive and click 'Pay Bill' to complete the payment. A payment success message will appear on your screen. You can view the details and download the payment receipt.

What is the UPPCL consumer number?

UPPCL consumer number is a 10-digit unique account number allocated to urban consumers by the UPPCL, for consumers in rural areas, it's a 12-digit account number. The consumer number can be found at the top of your monthly UPPCL bill. It serves the following purposes:

Accessing your account online

Making online payments

Monitoring electricity consumption



Conclusion

Understanding the UPPCL bill payment process is crucial for every consumer in Uttar Pradesh. With online payment options, managing your electricity bills has become quick, convenient, and hassle-free. Using the iMobile app or ICICI Bank Net Banking for UPPCL bill payments saves you time and helps you stay on top of your bill payments with timely reminders, ensuring you never miss a due date. Remember to use your UPPCL consumer number to ensure a smooth payment process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can ensure timely payment of your UPPCL bills for an uninterrupted electricity supply.