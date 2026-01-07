Gates Corporation’s ‘Belt Drive’ OOH campaign resonates with motorists across key high-way corridors

At a time when brands are busy driving online engagement, Gates Corporation, leading American automotive component manufacturer, just kept it simple. Gates’ latest Belt Drive OOH campaign leveraged the medium at scale to prove that human attention has moved well beyond the online feed.

Through crisp, functional messaging and large-format creatives, Gates’ Belt Drive campaign was simple yet impactful, it made a powerful impression across key highway corridors in Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Mysore, Pune, and Chennai.

The brand secured multiple high-impact sites at Vasant Kunj, Golf Course Road, Cyber Hub, NH8 (Bhiwadi and Binola), the Bengaluru Highway, Mysore Approach Road, and the Kanchipuram belt to drive home its brand message. These strategic locations ensured sustained visibility among motorists, reinforcing Gates’ leadership within the automotive ecosystem.

Gates Corporation’s OOH campaign made a big and bold statement at a time when there is a growing fatigue with digital advertising. OOH has always been the tried and tested strategy for automotive brands and a simple messaging at high-footfall, high-impact locations is just enough to bring a campaign to life at scale.

The Belt Drive campaign is sure to have delivered on building trust, awareness, and consideration having resonated strongly with the target audience in the most apt moment. The messaging was intentionally crisp and highly relevant to motorists along these routes. Consistency in format quality, visual language, and placement further strengthened Gates Corporation’s brand presence across these markets.

While delivering strong on-ground visibility for Gates Corporation, Belt Drive also reinforced Efficacy World Wide’s expertise in executing large-scale, multi-market OOH campaigns with precision, consistency, and impact.