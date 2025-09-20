GrabOn turns 12 and transcends into a new era of growth

Twelve years ago, Ashok Reddy began with nothing but a spark of an idea: to transform the way India shops. That spark gave birth to GrabOn, one of India’s first coupon platforms, launched as a modest, bootstrapped venture.

In its early days, GrabOn found itself competing with giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Shopclues, who had already begun offering cashback promotions. But Ashok’s determination kept the company alive and thriving against all odds.

Building Brick by Brick

GrabOn steadily expanded its partnerships, offering coupons for Swiggy and Zomato while securing early collaborations with MobiKwik. With each new partner, its network grew stronger. Recognition soon followed, including the prestigious IBM Startup Star Award in 2016.

From those humble beginnings, GrabOn has held its ground as the No.1 couponing platform in India for over a decade, now reaching 25 million monthly sessions across India and the US.

Beyond Coupons: A New Identity

Today, GrabOn is no longer just a coupon site. It has evolved into a Martech ecosystem powering shoppers, brands, and creators alike. To mark this transformation, the company has unveiled a revamped identity and logo: the same trusted brand, now sharper and future-ready.

Ashok Reddy puts it best:

“Affiliate networks, especially coupon platforms, are no longer just performance engines. They are strategic partners. They don’t just move products; they move relationships forward.”

Product Ecosystem

GrabOn now brings together every stakeholder through an integrated suite of offerings:

GrabOn – The flagship platform for coupons and savings.



GrabCash – Smarter cashback and loyalty experiences for all.



GrabShare– A creator-first platform enabling influencers to monetize and amplify reach.



This powerful trio unites shoppers, brands, and creators under one roof, making GrabOn a growth partner that empowers 3,500+ brands and nurtures startups on their journey toward unicorn status and IPO readiness.

The Road Ahead

With a 50+ member team of engineers and product experts, GrabOn is now leveraging AI tools, expanding into international markets, and strengthening partnerships to make shopping smarter, more personal, and more impactful.

As it crosses the 12-year milestone, GrabOn steps into its next chapter with a renewed sense of maturity and responsibility. The new identity is more than a facelift, it’s a commitment to transcend limits and deliver bigger promises.

GrabOn has always helped people save. Now, it’s helping businesses grow. With thrusters on, the journey to the next era has just begun.