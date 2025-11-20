HK Vitals introduces India’s first high-strength Hyaluronic Acid effervescent for deep skin hydration

India’s beauty-nutrition category has evolved quickly over the last two years. Consumers want hydration that lasts, supports the skin barrier from within, and fits into real routines that include heat, pollution, long workdays and stressed environments.

Topical products help only to a point. Serums sit on the surface. Moisturisers fade through the day. Skin still feels stretched, dry or dull.

This is the gap HK Vitals is addressing with India’s first high-strength Hyaluronic Acid effervescent. The formulation contains 500 mg HA and is designed for deep hydration, better elasticity and a fresh, plumped look from within.

For a category full of low-strength options, this is a significant step forward.

Why deep hydration is becoming the next skincare priority

Hydration is one of the most fundamental elements of skin health, yet it is also one of the most overlooked.

Pollution pulls moisture out



Air conditioning dries the skin



Age reduces natural Hyaluronic Acid stores



Busy routines reduce consistency in topical care



Dermatology research shows that oral Hyaluronic Acid helps increase moisture and elasticity by supporting the skin’s natural hydration matrix (Oe et al., 2017). Vitamin C plays an important role in collagen structure and barrier support (Pullar et al., 2017).

Modern skincare routines need both topical hydration and edible hydration.

HK Vitals’ new formulation aligns with this need.

What makes this launch category defining

1. India’s first 500 mg high-strength Hyaluronic Acid effervescent

This potency is uncommon globally and entirely new in India. Users who previously felt no difference with low-strength capsules now have an alternative that stands out.

2. Effervescent format for quick dissolution

Effervescents dissolve rapidly and improve user compliance. A single refreshing drink fits easily into daily schedules.

3. A formulation inspired by modern skincare science

Hyaluronic Acid for hydration



Vitamin C for collagen structure



No added sugar



Designed for daily use



Minimal steps and high functionality reflect current beauty behaviour.

4. Direct alignment with top consumer concerns

Dryness, loss of plumpness and uneven texture are some of the most searched skin concerns in India today. This product addresses them directly.

How the formulation works inside the body

When consumed orally, Hyaluronic Acid performs key functions:

Supports moisture retention in the dermis



Helps improve suppleness



Helps maintain elasticity



Works with Vitamin C to support skin structure



These actions help the skin stay hydrated throughout the day instead of only in the first hour after applying a serum.

This is exactly what today’s urban consumers are looking for.

Consumer behaviour that makes this launch timely

1. The rise of edible beauty in India

Collagen, biotin and glutathione have already seen strong adoption across metros and Tier 2 markets. Consumers are increasingly choosing edible solutions that show real results.

2. Hydration viewed as a functional need

Hydration is now linked with barrier strength, sensitivity and early ageing. The conversation has moved beyond glow.

3. Convenience as a major purchase driver

A once-daily refreshing drink fits naturally into routines that include work, travel and fitness.

4. Growing ingredient awareness

Hyaluronic Acid is already a familiar term thanks to topical serums. Moving to an edible format feels intuitive to these consumers.

5. Effervescents winning on consistency

Taste and convenience improve compliance, which improves results.

Why Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C work well together

Hydration improves visible skin quality. Vitamin C supports structure. Together, they form a balanced approach to healthy-looking skin.

Vitamin C in effervescent form also absorbs efficiently and helps:

Support collagen production



Boost antioxidant protection



Maintain even skin tone



Strengthen barrier function



This combination strengthens hydration from multiple angles.

How this launch fits into HK Vitals’ broader skin strategy

HK Vitals already holds strong equity in skin-focused nutrition. Products like Skin Radiance Collagen and Glutathione have built high trust over time.

The introduction of the high-strength Hyaluronic Acid effervescent adds a third core pillar to the brand’s skin health system.

Collagen supports structure



Glutathione supports clarity



Hyaluronic Acid supports hydration



Together, they create a complete inside-out skincare routine supported by ingredients known and trusted by Indian consumers.

A simple daily ritual for hydrated skin

Drop one tablet in water



Allow it to dissolve



Drink once a day



Optionally combine with hk vitals skin radiance collagen for complete support



This routine delivers hydration both at the surface and within.

To discover the new HK Vitals Hyaluronic Acid Effervescent and build your daily hydration routine

FAQs

1. Why choose an effervescent instead of a capsule?

Effervescents dissolve easily, taste better and are simpler to take daily.

2. How long does it take to see results?

Most users begin noticing improved hydration within four to six weeks.

3. Can this be taken along with collagen?

Yes. Hydration enhances the visible benefits of collagen.

4. Is it suitable for all skin types?

Dry, normal, combination and mature skin benefit the most.

5. Does this replace topical hydration?

No. Internal hydration and topical hydration complement each other.

References

Oe, M., Mitsugi, K., Yamamoto, T., et al. (2017). Oral hyaluronan relieves wrinkles and improves skin condition. Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, 63(1), 29 to 36.

Pullar, J. M., Carr, A. C., & Vissers, M. C. (2017). The roles of vitamin C in skin health. Nutrients, 9(8), 866.