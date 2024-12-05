How Smadex empowers India's app and game developers to scale globally

Indian app and game developers are increasingly targeting international markets. Among the key enablers of this global push is Smadex, a European demand-side platform (DSP). By partnering with top Indian app and game publishers, Smadex provides data-driven strategies and advanced ad tech solutions to support developers’ global ambitions.

“India’s app ecosystem has evolved dramatically,” says Pompika Gautam, Smadex’s Sales Director for India. “Developers are now focusing on markets like North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, and they need sustainable user acquisition strategies to succeed globally.”

Rising costs on platforms like Google and Meta, combined with the need for greater transparency and the complexities of Apple’s SKAdNetwork (SKAN) 4.0, present significant challenges. Smadex addresses these issues with innovative solutions and also helps clients explore new opportunities in emerging channels like Connected TV (CTV), enabling them to expand their growth potential on the global stage.

Unlocking growth for India’s app ecosystem

Pompika highlights the dynamic growth across key verticals within India’s thriving app ecosystem:

Fintech: The success of UPI and the rapid adoption of digital investment platforms (mutual funds, stocks, ETFs) are driving fintech app usage.

Food & Grocery Delivery: Evolving consumer preferences are fueling the rise of instant delivery apps.

Gaming: Real money gaming (RMG) is scaling rapidly, thanks to a rise in digital payments and user trust.

E-commerce: Smartphone penetration and logistics innovation are enabling brands to scale, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

As developers expand internationally, Smadex provides solutions for user acquisition, retargeting, and scaling campaigns to ensure efficient and effective growth.

Smadex’s tailored solutions for global success

Smadex’s rapid growth in India can be attributed to its tailored solutions, which address the unique needs of Indian developers seeking to expand beyond domestic markets.

These tailored offerings are powered by Smadex’s data-driven approach, machine learning algorithms, and creative expertise. Smadex uses behavioral and demographic data to create precise audience segments, ensuring ads are highly personalized and relevant. Machine learning (ML) continuously optimizes campaigns in real time, improving retention, reducing acquisition costs, and maximizing return on investment (ROI). To help Indian developers succeed in culturally diverse markets, Smadex emphasizes localized creative strategies, ensuring campaigns resonate with international audiences.

With solutions such as privacy-first campaigns under SKAN 4.0, Connected TV (CTV) opportunities, and retention-focused retargeting, Smadex empowers developers to reach high-value audiences, diversify growth strategies, and sustain long-term success in global markets.

Driving India’s role in the global app economy

India’s app ecosystem is at a pivotal moment. Developers are rewriting the rules of international expansion by focusing on sustainable growth strategies. Smadex plays a critical role in this journey by equipping developers with the tools and expertise needed to compete globally.

“The global app economy offers immense opportunities, but success requires a strategic approach,” says Jasslyn Ye, Smadex’s Head of Commercial Growth. “We’re committed to helping Indian developers achieve their international growth goals with solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

Smadex’s success in India is powered by a team with vast expertise in mobile advertising and global growth strategies. Led by Jasslyn Ye, Head of Commercial & Growth (INSEA), who brings nearly two decades of experience in the AdTech space, alongside Pompika Gautam’s in-depth knowledge of the Indian market, the team crafts tailored growth solutions. Their profound understanding of the mobile advertising landscape ensures impactful, results-oriented strategies designed to address the unique challenges faced by Indian developers.

About Smadex

Founded in Barcelona in 2011, Smadex is a fast-growing mobile ad tech company that empowers advertisers with data-driven solutions for maximizing campaign performance and user engagement. With a strong focus on innovation, Smadex helps brands connect with audiences on mobile platforms and Connected TV, delivering measurable results and enhancing customer success. Smadex is part of Entravision, a globally recognized advertising, media, and ad-tech company publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange.