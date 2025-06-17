How the IPL became India’s ultimate marketing playground

Who would’ve thought that what started as a cricket experiment in 2008 is now one of the most-watched, most-hyped, and most-marketed sports leagues on the planet? Today, the Indian Premier League is one of the most-watched sports tournaments worldwide, and it’s no longer just about sixes and wickets.

The IPL has also become a full-blown marketing event with various brand promotions. It’s become another festival that’s also a business masterclass. You’ve got Bollywood stars in team owner boxes, influencers live-streaming match reactions, and ads that are as anticipated as the match itself.

But how did we get here? How did the IPL become India’s biggest marketing platform? Let’s take a closer look.

The Indian Premier League As More than Just Cricket

The IPL is, by every standard, a full-blown entertainment product. Franchises are backed by Bollywood stars, matchdays that look like concerts, and ad campaigns that start months in advance.

The 2025 edition of IPL alone has broken records in sponsorship deals, viewership stats, and digital engagement. The reason isn’t just the quality of cricket either. People also watch the IPL for drama on the field or to have something to talk about on social media.

So yes, people just don’t tune in to watch their favorite teams at play. They look forward to witnessing what also happens off the field. Some would also tune in just because it’s a way for them to participate in other activities like online betting.

IPL Viewership: Where the Eyeballs (and Budgets) Are

If your brand wants attention in India, the IPL is where you should show up. We’re talking about over 137 crore viewers across TV and digital in 2025 alone. Peak concurrent streams during high-stakes matches hit 35 million+. That’s Super Bowl-level attention, but sustained for weeks.

Now, this kind of attention commands serious money. Ad rates on TV go through the roof during IPL, and digital platforms aren’t far behind. The average IPL viewer sticks around for over 100 minutes per match. That’s unheard of in an era where most people can’t even sit through a YouTube ad.

How Streaming Helped Place Where the IPL is Now

Traditional TV made IPL massive, but streaming turned it into the phenomenon it is today. Platforms like JioHotstar pushed 4K live matches, and introduced more features like broadcasts with real-time stats, and commentary in multiple Indian languages.

Thanks to them, the IPL became personal. Since these platforms are also available on mobile, viewers can now watch matches on the go, follow highlights, interact with other fans easily, and even do all that while tracking fantasy points or checking team memes.

This year, we’ve also seen a massive push into Connected TV (CTV), which combines the living room experience of cable with the flexibility of streaming. This hybrid viewership model is gold for advertisers, who now target both mobile users and family audiences watching together.

More importantly, the second screen experience, which is watching while scrolling through Instagram or Twitter, has also allowed brands to create campaigns that live outside the broadcast.

Even outside streaming, other digital platforms are also banking on the popularity of the Indian Premier League. There are online gambling sites like 10CRIC, or even cricket predictions platforms like TheTopBookies.com that are all heavy on IPL content because it’s what Indians want to see.

Sponsorship Economics: Why Brands Keep Betting on IPL

Sponsoring IPL isn’t cheap, but it’s ridiculously effective. Brands like Dream11, Swiggy, Jio, and Cred have shown that the payoff is huge if you play it right. The IPL has attracted massive sponsorship deals over the years, especially when it comes to title sponsorship:

TATA Group (2024–2028) – Rs 2,500 crore

VIVO (2018–2019, 2021) – Rs 439.8 crore per year

Dream11 (2020) – Rs 222 crore

Pepsi (2013–2015) – Rs 79.2 crore per year

DLF (2008–2012) – Rs 40 crore per year

Team sponsorships are also getting more lucrative. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s brand value blew over Rs 1,000 crore after their IPL 2025 win. While Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders have already gone over the $100-million mark in brand value.

Also, it’s not just about big players anymore. Even mid-sized and new-age brands are finding creative ways to join the IPL circus through influencer collaborations, contests, and giveaways. So, the playing field is open, as long as you’re creative.

Final Words

We can say that the Indian Premier League has moved far beyond being just a cricket tournament. It’s now a powerful marketing ecosystem where attention is currency and every brand wants a piece of the pie.

That said, we can expect more sponsorships for the tournament itself and the franchises along the way. It’ll be interesting to see if new brands will participate in the next IPL tournament, especially for franchises like the first-time champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru.