IDFC FIRST Bank simplifies banking with the launch of india’s first AI-powered holographic avatar of Amitabh Bachchan

IDFC FIRST Bank, known for its extensive tech adaptability, has hit it out of the park yet again with the launch of the first-of-its-kind AI-Powered holographic avatar of its brand ambassador and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. This initiative comes along the lines of its customer-first engagement approach, which enables personalised assistance and immersive service experience.

Advertisment

This is based on the Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) technology through which customers can interact with the digital representation of Mr. Bachchan, and delve into learning about the bank’s service offerings, such as Zero Fee Banking, Monthly Interest Credits, Mobile Banking and the high-tech Current Account BRAVO feature. The digital avatar features touch capability, making the interaction smooth and quick! More products and services will be added in the later phases.

The first device running on the HXR tech has already been launched at IDFC FIRST Bank’s Juhu branch in Mumbai. The Bank plans to diversify the same technology to other high-footfall branches, and its key locations across the country.

This is also a step closer to streamlining the IDFC FIRST Bank’s ethical banking philosophy, that adds a “Near and Dear” test to its offerings; through which the employees pledge to serve only the products that they would like for their loved ones. The customers are entitled to all the banking knowledge in a transparent and systematic manner, and this fair approach exemplifies the bank's philosophy.

IDFC FIRST Bank continues to add to its modern technology stack, which already includes an advanced mobile app comprising 250+ features; enhancing the customer experience, loyalty, and convenience by great measure. The services increase for business customers, who get the facility of on-the-go bulk payments, ability to pay income tax, GST, customs duty, and connected banking with ERP solutions.

Bringing the Holographic Avatar of Amitabh Bachchan to life is a significant leap for IDFC FIRST Bank, and is certain to strike a chord with its customers.





