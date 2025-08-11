Inka Insurance breaks norms: Offers direct access to the CEO in bold new print ad

In an unprecedented move set to disrupt the insurance industry, Inka Insurance has released a bold new print ad — giving customers direct access to its CEO for all their insurance-related queries.

The print ad which is going viral on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) has set a new precedent for Insurance customer support.

At a time when most companies direct customers to toll-free numbers, chatbots, or agents chasing sales targets, the campaign reflects the company’s belief that insurance questions deserve answers from a true expert — not a support script.

“Your insurance is personal, and so should be your insurance advice,” said Vaibhav Kathju,CEO of Inka Insurance. “I’ve personally helped MNC leaders and startup founders identify gaps in their policies, and I want to extend that same level of attention to every customer.”

Insurance is more than paperwork — it’s about protecting lives, livelihoods, and legacies. Customers often face frustration when navigating policy details or understanding industry jargon. By offering direct CEO access, Inka aims to deliver unmatched clarity, trust, and personalized advice.

The CEO will personally assist customers in:

Identifying missing elements in their policies

Offering expert guidance without sales pressure

Providing quick, clear answers to complex insurance queries

A Limited-Time Opportunity

The campaign tagline, “Before we get too big to do this,” underlines the exclusivity of the offer. As the company grows, such direct access may not be feasible — making this a rare opportunity for customers to connect with the top leadership.

About Inka Insurance

Inka Insurance is committed to redefining the customer experience in the insurance sector by prioritizing transparency, expertise, and human connection. With a mission to offer “insurance that gets you,” Inka ensures every policyholder receives personalized attention and unmatched service.





