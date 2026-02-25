Interactive Bees lights “Seventeen Candles”- A song celebrating 17 years of creative brilliance

In an industry that reinvents itself every day, longevity is a testament to commitment, reinvention and relentless creativity. Recently, Interactive Bees (iBees) celebrated 17 years of building brands, shaping stories, and creating impact with the launch of its anthem, “Seventeen Candles,” a musical celebration of its story so far and a spirited cheer for the future.

Conceptualised by Monica Gupta, Founder & Director of Interactive Bees, along with her team of spirited IBians, the song captures the heartbeat of an agency that has always believed in ideas with intent. It is vibrant, energetic, and deeply reflective, much like the culture that powers the organisation.

“Seventeen candles, city lights, we’re wide awake…” the opening line declares a lived reality of Interactive Bees. From the first brave pitch to the boldest brand play, Interactive Bees has spent nearly two decades building stories that shine in a busy, competitive world. The song mirrors their journey and their spark of imagination, their courage to take risks, and their discipline to execute with excellence.

Over the years, Interactive Bees has carved a distinctive space for itself by seamlessly connecting the online and offline worlds. From digital ecosystems and social storytelling to print, film, corporate communications, and on-ground activations, the agency’s strength lies in integration. As the chorus proudly says, “Connecting all the dots till the whole thing shines,” a line that perfectly reflects the iBees philosophy. Campaigns here are not isolated pieces of communication; they are cohesive narratives designed to create meaning, momentum and measurable impact.

The spirit of the song also celebrates the culture behind the creativity, the coffee-fuelled mornings, the late-night brainstorms, the laughter between deadlines, and the shared victories. It acknowledges that storytelling is not a solitary act but a collective rhythm. The “I. BI. ANS” chant woven into the chorus is both a badge of pride and a reminder that the agency’s greatest asset is its people.

For Monica Gupta, Seventeen Candles is more than an anniversary tribute. It is a reflection of a journey built on conviction - that brands deserve stories that move beyond noise to create intent. That creativity must be strategic. That storytelling must be immersive. And that impact should be lasting.

As the final chorus echoes, “Seventeen years in and the future’s bright… more passion, more power — more open doors,” the message is clear. This is not a look back in nostalgia, but a confident step forward. Interactive Bees stands charged with the same zeal that marked its early days and continues to compete, connect, and create at the highest level.

Seventeen candles have been lit as a beacon for the campaigns planned, the stories told, the brands built and the many chapters still waiting to be written. Interactive Bees is not just marking time; it is marking impact. And if the anthem is any indication, the best is yet to come.

About Interactive Bees

Interactive Bees is a full-service integrated brand communication agency based in Delhi, powered by a passionate team delivering innovative digital and offline marketing solutions. Rooted in a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, the agency believes impactful communication begins with empathy and insight.

With a 360-degree approach, Interactive Bees combines strategic thinking and creative excellence across digital, out-of-home, and print platforms. Known for quality, agility, and cost-effective execution, the agency partners with brands to build meaningful, lasting connections.

Website: https://www.interactivebees.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/interactivebees/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InteractiveBees/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/interactivebees







