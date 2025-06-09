Interactive Bees secures SEO and Paid Ads mandate for Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT)

Interactive Bees, a trusted leader in digital solutions, has won the coveted mandate to elevate the digital presence of Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), a private deemed-to-be-university, situated in Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district.
The scope of this collaboration focuses on SEO services and Paid Ads, which will enhance JIIT's visibility, engagement, and connection with target audiences. Interactive Bees will utilize its expertise in optimizing website attributes, on-page and off-page SEO, and creating impactful Google ad campaigns through audience profiling and progressive remarketing strategies.
“We are excited to partner with JIIT, an institution synonymous with innovation and academic excellence,” said Monica Gupta, director Interactive Bees, “Our goal is to deliver measurable results that align with JIIT’s vision, leveraging modern digital tools and strategies to take their online presence to new heights.”