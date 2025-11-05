Interactive Bees turns cyber awareness into Gold at Maverick Awards 2025

In an era where the next click can decide your safety, Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd. has struck Gold, literally and figuratively at the E4M Maverick Awards 2025, winning the Gold for “Best Print Campaign” for their national initiative, “India Fights Back: The Cyber Awareness in Action”, crafted for the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The campaign transformed the complex theme of cybersecurity into a visually gripping and emotionally resonant movement, speaking to India’s diverse citizens in a language they could see, feel, and act upon.

From Print to People: A Campaign That Made Cyber Safety Personal

Designed as a multi-format, pan-India awareness initiative, the campaign wove together comic books, print ads, brochures, booklets, and large-format OOH creatives across airports, metro stations, and national events.

The highlight? Its powerful reach extended all the way to Kumbh Mela 2025, where millions witnessed banners and standees decoding the tricks of cybercriminals from phishing to fraud; in simple, actionable terms.

Each creative carried a clear call to action: “Dial 1930 — India’s National Cybercrime Helpline.”

The campaign’s human-centered storytelling, relatable tone, and eye-catching design helped transform cyber safety from a bureaucratic message into a citizen’s movement.

A Win That Reflects Purpose-Driven Creativity

Commenting on the recognition, Monica Gupta, Director, Interactive Bees Pvt. Ltd., said:

“This award is not just a creative milestone; it’s a reaffirmation that purpose-led communication can spark real behavioural change. Our team poured heart, thought, and strategy into ensuring that cybersecurity conversations move from headlines to households.”

The E4M Maverick Awards honour marketing excellence that breaks clutter and sets new benchmarks for innovation. Winning Gold in the Best Print Campaign category is a testament to Interactive Bees’ knack for turning complex causes into compelling narratives that inspire action.

Connecting Dots. Creating Impact.

Over the past 16 years, Interactive Bees has emerged as one of India’s most trusted creative agencies, blending design thinking with strategic clarity. From government missions to corporate transformations, the agency’s work spans across digital, print, and integrated marketing campaigns that drive both engagement and impact.

Explore more award-winning work at www.interactivebees.com






