Interactive Bees wins three Gold Awards at Videa Awards 2025

Interactive Bees, a Delhi-based brand communication agency known for its creative expertise and strategic approach, has been honoured with three Gold Awards for Best Video Content in the digital marketing campaign at The vIDEA - The Video Media Conference & Awards 2025

The accolades recognised campaigns executed across three distinct categories. The first award received was for The Best Video Content in an OOH Campaign. Titled as Stop. Think. Take Action – the creatives for this campaign were designed to create awareness about cybercrime.

The next gold award bagged by Interactive Bees was for The Best Video Content in a Low-Budget Campaign which was for the social media launch of Reconnect to Roots Campaign that aimed to encourage people to reconnect with traditional Indian practices which were sustainable and eco-friendly.

The 3rd gold award for Best Video Content in a Digital Campaign for a Manufacturing Enterprise received by the brand marketing agency was a recognition for the Corporate Film ‘Making of the Majestic’ and its launch Campaign on social media. The film is about a 1.5-billion-dollar stainless steel product manufacturing company currently exporting its products to more than 90 countries across the globe.

These awards highlight Interactive Bees’ strength in delivering purpose-driven narratives for different segments including outdoor media, digital platforms, and specialised sectors like manufacturing and more.

On receiving the awards, Monica Gupta, founder and director of Interactive Bees, stated, “I feel incredibly honored and grateful to receive multiple recognitions. It's indeed a proud moment for the entire team as it’s a reflection of both our creative commitment and the trust our clients place in us. These awards energise us to keep pushing our boundaries to reach horizons where creative intelligence meets right impact. Gratitude to our wonderful Clients for trusting us and giving us a free hand to work and create magic together.”

With this achievement, Interactive Bees reaffirms its position as a trusted, purpose driven, 360-degree brand communication agency, delivering compelling narratives that not only win awards but also drive real-world results. As the industry evolves, the agency continues to pace ahead with ideas that are as strategic as they are striking, proving that a blend of great storytelling and technology are the core of effective brand communication in today’s arena.

About Interactive Bees:

Interactive Bees is a full-service, integrated brand communication agency based in Delhi, driven by a team of passionate professionals with a focus on delivering innovative digital and offline marketing solutions. The agency distinguishes itself through a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, believing that impactful communication begins with empathy and insight into the audience’s beliefs and motivations.

With a 360-degree approach, Interactive Bees blends strategic thinking with creative execution across platforms – be it digital, out-of-home, or print. Their commitment to quality, timeliness, and cost-effective delivery has earned them a trusted place among brands seeking to make meaningful, lasting connections.