IPO regulatory requirements: Key rules for companies and investors

The Indian IPO (Initial Public Offering) space is highly regulated, taking into account investor interests. The process of listing and going public is subject to a stringent regulatory framework designed to protect investor interests and ensure market integrity. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is the primary regulatory body overseeing IPOs in India, and it has established a comprehensive set of rules and regulations that companies and investors must adhere to.

Right from seeking approval for IPO launch, to delivery trading, there are regulatory eyes looking after investor’s awareness and safeguarding their interest.

Regulatory Requirements For Companies

Right from planning to make their entry into the market, companies need to set their foot right in terms of interest or the investors. There are numerous details, numbers and more that need to be scrutinised before an IPO can be approved and a valuation can be finalised.

Companies planning to go public must navigate a complex regulatory landscape-

Before filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), companies must ensure compliance with various regulatory norms, including obtaining necessary approvals, conducting due diligence, and appointing merchant bankers.

The DRHP, a detailed document outlining the company's business, financials, management team, and risk factors, must be filed with SEBI and stock exchanges for review and approval. SEBI conducts a thorough scrutiny of the DRHP to assess the company's financial health, management integrity, and disclosure standards. Any deficiencies or inconsistencies identified may lead to delays or rejection of the IPO.

To protect investor interests, companies must undertake investor education and awareness programs to ensure that potential investors understand the risks and rewards associated with investing in the IPO.

The final offer price of the IPO is determined through a price discovery process, which may involve a book-building process or a fixed-price mechanism. SEBI has specific guidelines to ensure fair price discovery and allotment of shares to investors.

After the IPO, listed companies remain subject to continuous regulatory oversight. They must adhere to timely disclosure of financial information, corporate governance norms, and insider trading regulations.

By complying with these regulations, companies can maintain market integrity and build long-term investor trust.

Regulatory Requirements For Investors

So, what’s for the investors? Can they simply open free demat account and get stocks in an IPO? No, investing in an IPO is a comparatively lengthy process than investing in a listed stock. Moreover, an investor may or may not get stocks in an IPO while listing. Investors participating in IPOs must also be aware of their rights and obligations. But which investors are we talking about here? There are various types of IPO investors like retail investors, institutional investors, and other eligible entities. SEBI has classified investors into various categories, each with specific regulatory requirements.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)

These are regular investors who subscribe to a number of IPO lots as per the IPO limit and their financial capacity. Yes, RIIs are individuals who invest up to a certain limit. As mentioned earlier, they are subject to various investor protection measures, such as minimum application size, allotment priority, and lock-in periods.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

QIBs are institutional investors, such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and banks, that meet specific eligibility criteria. They are subject to stricter regulatory norms, including higher investment limits and disclosure requirements.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)

NIIs are individuals and entities that do not fall under the categories of RIIs or QIBs. They are subject to specific investment limits and eligibility criteria.

Dealing With The Grey

If you open your options trading app or stocks app, you might find news on the current GMP of a stock. But what is the grey market and is it regulated? The grey market being an informal market isn’t a regulated one. Meaning, the grey market, an informal platform where IPO shares are traded before their official listing, operates outside the purview of SEBI's direct regulation. While the Grey Market Premium (GMP) can offer insights into market sentiment, it is essential to approach it with caution. SEBI's influence on the grey market is indirect, but its oversight of the IPO process aims to minimise the impact of speculative activities.

Primary Regulatory Focus

SEBI's primary focus lies in regulating the formal IPO process, ensuring fair price discovery through mechanisms like the book-building process. The regulator also prioritises investor protection, implementing strict disclosure requirements, investor education, and anti-fraud measures.

Additionally, SEBI actively monitors the market for irregularities, including price manipulation and insider trading.

Regulatory compliance is paramount in IPOs as it ensures transparency, fair practices, and investor protection. By adhering to SEBI's regulations, businesses maintain credibility and build investor trust. Compliance safeguards against fraudulent activities, price manipulation, and insider trading. It also ensures that investors have access to accurate and timely information, enabling them to make informed decisions. Ultimately, regulatory compliance fosters a healthy and efficient capital market, benefiting both companies and investors.

Conclusion

On your demat app, you might have learned about various upcoming IPOs and might also be keen in IPO investing. However, it is crucial to approach them with a discerning eye. Understanding the regulatory framework, particularly SEBI's guidelines, is essential for informed decision-making. By familiarising themselves with factors like valuation, company fundamentals, market sentiment, and the role of grey market premiums, investors can navigate the complexities of IPO investing. Exercising due diligence and reading research, news and ratings carefully can help mitigate risks and maximise potential returns in IPO investing.

