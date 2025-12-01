Jewels of Legacy: Edstead’s new docu-series explores the people and stories behind India’s most iconic jewellery brands

In India, jewellery has always carried more than shine. A necklace often holds the laughter of a wedding, a grandmother’s blessing, or the quiet pride of a family tradition. These emotions form the heart of Jewels of Legacy, Edstead’s new docu-series now streaming on JioHotstar, a cinematic journey into the stories that make jewellery a part of who we are.

A Series That Looks Beyond the Sparkle

Jewels of Legacy goes deeper than craft and design. It explores the people behind four legendary jewellery brands, their philosophies, their inherited knowledge and the traditions they continue to honour. The series offers an intimate look at how artistry, memory and culture come together to create pieces that last across lifetimes.

The transition from history to humanity is seamless, weaving brand journeys with personal narratives to create a warm, immersive viewing experience.

Four Icons, Four Stories, One Heritage

Kishandas & Co.: Hyderabad’s custodians of Nizami grandeur, reviving royal artistry and heirloom craftsmanship.

Mahesh Notandass Jewellers: A name synonymous with couture fine jewellery, defined by elegance, restraint and timeless design.

VBJ Since 1900: A century-old heritage brand shaped by temple-inspired design, authenticity and enduring trust

Abaran Timeless Jewellery:A legacy rooted in purity and precision, blending tradition with contemporary style across generations.

Through archival moments, family memories and the hands of master artisans, the series reveals why these brands continue to shape India’s love for jewellery.

“Jewellery is an emotional inheritance,” says Shekhar Bhattacharjee

Reflecting on the vision behind the series, Shekhar Bhattacharjee, founder of Edstead, shares, “Heritage and trust matter more than ever. Jewels of Legacy celebrates not just the beauty of jewellery, but the stories, emotions and cultural roots that give it meaning. In India, jewellery has always been about belonging, a memory you wear.”

Edstead, Crafting Stories That Stay With You

Over the years, Edstead has carved a distinct place for itself with emotionally rich, documentary-led storytelling. Its originals, Indian Edtech Story, Great Indian Residential Schools, The Future Schools and Bharat Fintech Story, have consistently recorded high engagement and sparked conversations across digital platforms.

With Jewels of Legacy, Edstead brings the same honesty, depth and visual intimacy to a world shaped by tradition, artistry and emotion.

A Viewing Experience for Anyone Who Has Ever Held a Family Heirloom

Whether it is a mother’s wedding bangles, a grandfather’s treasured chain or a piece saved for the next generation, every family has a jewel that carries a story. Jewels of Legacy honours those stories and the hands that create them.

Jewels of Legacy, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Tap here to watch it.