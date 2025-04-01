JK Events & Advertising charts a bold path at Josh 1.0 AGM 2025

The third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of JK Events & Advertising, Josh 1.0, was held at the picturesque Evoke Dholavira in Kutch. The event was a testament to the organization’s rapid growth and future aspirations. Under the leadership of CEO Mr. Jay Pandya, the AGM provided a platform to reflect on past achievements, unveil a new brand identity, and lay the groundwork for a dynamic expansion strategy.

A Journey of Innovation and Growth

Founded in 2015, JK Events & Advertising has steadily grown into one of India’s premier branding and advertising agencies. With its headquarters in Pune, Maharashtra, the company operates regional offices in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and branch offices in Rajkot and Delhi. It has successfully executed projects across 18+ states, working with more than 48 national brands and 320+ domestic brands.

The agency’s client portfolio includes some of India’s most renowned companies, such as Reliance Smart Bazaar, Flipkart, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Sony, LG, Max Fashion, and Indian Oil, among many others. Its expertise in Below-The-Line (BTL) marketing has made it a trusted partner for brands looking to create high-impact consumer engagement campaigns.

Key Takeaways from Josh 1.0 AGM 2025

1. New Brand Identity Unveiled

One of the biggest highlights of the AGM was the unveiling of JK Events & Advertising’s new brand logo. The refreshed visual identity reflects the company’s evolution and ambition to redefine branding solutions in India.

2. Expansion Strategy with FOFO Model

The organization announced its expansion plans through a Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated (FOFO) model. This initiative will enable JK Events & Advertising to collaborate with local branding experts across various regions, ensuring a broader reach and hyperlocal marketing solutions.

3. Commitment to Employee Recognition

Recognizing the contributions of its dedicated team, JK Events & Advertising felicitated top-performing employees from different departments. This culture of appreciation remains central to the company’s philosophy, fostering motivation and excellence.

4. Vision for the Future

The company outlined its goal to establish offices in all metro cities and expand its workforce to 100+ professionals. With a commitment to innovation and result-driven marketing strategies, JK Events & Advertising is set to become India’s leading branding solutions agency.

Driving Innovation in ATL, BTL Marketing

JK Events & Advertising specializes in a range of BTL marketing services, including:

Retail Activations – Driving store footfall and sales through interactive campaigns.

Mall & Society Promotions – Engaging directly with consumers in high-traffic locations.

Roadshows & Van Campaigns – Expanding brand visibility with mobile marketing.

Influencer & Micro-Marketing – Leveraging local influencers for targeted impact.

In-store Branding & Promotions – Enhancing the shopping experience through strategic branding.

JK Events & Advertising is placing a strong emphasis on Above The Line (ATL) advertising, ensuring high-margin and large-scale brand visibility for its clients.

Digital LED & DOOH Advertising – Maximizing brand exposure through cutting-edge digital displays.

A Future-Ready Organization

As the Indian marketing landscape evolves, JK Events & Advertising continues to adapt, innovate, and lead the way in branding and advertising solutions. With a robust network, strong leadership, and a vision-driven approach, the company is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years.

The Josh 1.0 AGM 2025 was not just a meeting but a defining moment for JK Events & Advertising, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and paving the way for a bright future.

For media inquiries, please contact: JK Events & Advertising

Email: inquiry@jkeventsandadvertising.com

Website: www.jkeventsandadvertising.com