Lacto Calamine, Social Beat, and Influencer.in pioneer Micro Web Series in Creator Economy, Garnering Over 10 Million Organic Views in 5 Days

Social Beat, part of Cheil SWA group, and its creator marketing arm, Influencer.in, have partnered with Lacto Calamine (Piramal Healthcare) to redefine brand storytelling for Gen Z. The collaboration successfully pivoted from traditional influencer campaigns to an innovative micro web series format, resulting in a content campaign that has already amassed over 10 million organic views in its initial five days along with 60K+ shares, 50K+ saves, and an engagement rate of 57%. And this is just the beginning — more creators are joining the journey soon.

Instead of one-off collaborations, the campaign embraced short, snackable, creator-led storylines that seamlessly blended entertainment and brand messaging. This approach was designed to create content that resonates deeply and lives longer than a fleeting scroll, positioning Lacto Calamine Sunscreen as the go-to product for the dynamic, often chaotic lives of young consumers.

The campaign leveraged the trend of micro-drama series, which Instagram itself has recently begun to lean into, demonstrating Lacto Calamine's foresight in adopting the format. Influencer.in meticulously hand-picked creators whose voices were authentic, raw, and witty to build narratives around the real insecurities of early adulthood—such as career stress, dating confusion, and self-confidence. The sunscreen's features were naturally woven into these relatable, slice-of-life moments.

The early success highlights the power of granting creators creative freedom and prioritizing authentic, emotionally resonant storytelling over direct product placement. This wasn't a plug-and-play integration; it involved deep scripting and creative collaboration to ensure every storyline felt personal and deeply relatable, exploring themes like relationships, self-confidence, and identity.

Arushi Gupta, head of Influencer.in, commented on the strategic approach: "When Lacto Calamine challenged us to 'do something different,' we knew we couldn’t just talk to Gen Z, we had to speak their language. The micro web series format allowed us to turn everyday chaos—from dating drama to career stress—into deeply relatable content. By collaboratively scripting and trusting our creators' vision, we moved beyond ads to create conversations. The results prove that authentic, creator-first storytelling is the future of engaging this generation."

Vikas Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat, highlighted the shift in the creator economy: "This campaign is a clear indicator of the creator economy's evolution. Brands that are willing to trust creators and embrace innovative, long-form storytelling formats—even in short bursts—will win. The remarkable organic views and high engagement rates for Lacto Calamine show that when a brand sits naturally at the heart of an authentic narrative, the impact is both significant and sustainable. Social Beat is proud to be at the forefront of this shift with Influencer.in."

Abhishek Kr. Srivastava, VP Marketing, Piramal Consumer Healthcare, shared the brand’s perspective: "Micro-dramas are redefining how younger audiences connect with brands — short, honest, and instantly relatable. With Lacto Calamine, we embraced this shift to tell stories that feel real, not rehearsed for us it was to establish the brand as "Oily skincare expert". Partnering with Social Beat and Influencer.in brought that promise to life, blending culture with brand meaningfully."

This campaign is proof that when brands truly trust creators with creative freedom, the result can be both impactful and organic. The campaign continues to roll out with more creators joining the journey. Follow @lactocalamine on Instagram to see the next episodes of the micro storytelling series.

About Social Beat

Founded in 2012, Social Beat is a digital growth partner, driving business outcomes for consumer brands. It is part of Cheil SWA group and with a 250+ strong team of digital experts they manage 5% of digital media investment in India. Social Beat is a member of the Meta India Client Council, Google Premier Partner, Amazon Marketing Partner and works closely with ecosystem partners like JioHotstar, Blinkit, Salesforce & Linkedin. D2Scale is their centre of excellence for AI first measurement and creatives. Influencer.in is their creator platform with 6,00,000 creators with the product driving discovery and real time reporting. They work as extended growth teams with leading brands like Adani Wilmar, Kalpataru Group, Mankind Pharma, Haier Appliances, GRT Jewellers, Go Colors, Glenmark Pharma, TVS Motors, Indian Terrain, Sundaram Mutual and with hyperscaling startups including Acko, Dhan, Niyo, Healthkart, Kapiva, Drools, Bajaj Broking and Sukoon Health on driving innovation through a combination of creativity and performance.

They have consistently been top winners at the Google Premier Partner Awards since inception. They have been adjudged Independent Digital Agency of the Year by ET in 2025, Digital Agency of the Year by Ad Club of Bangalore in 2022, Independent Agency of the Year (Silver) and Digital Agency of the Year (Silver) by Social Samosa in 2022. For the 4th consecutive year in 2024, they were recognised amongst Agency Reporter India's Fastest Growing Digital Agencies.

Website: https://www.socialbeat.in/

Influencer.in is India’s fastest growing influencer marketing platform. An ROI Driven Influencer marketing agency with authentic storytelling via 600,000+ content creators & influencers in India.

With their web and app platform, Influencer.in help brands create quality content and amplify the reach among the target audience by leveraging 600,000 verified digital influencers across Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Amazon, Linkedin, Moj, TakaTak & industry-specific platforms.

Influencer.in has a 50-member team with in-house expertise in creating content across multiple languages. With focus verticals including Retail, FMCG, consumer apps, BFSI, and eCommerce, the company’s marquee clients include Samsonite, Samsung, Go Colors, Thomas Cook, Fortune, Sebamed, Dabur, Navi, Star Health Insurance, Tata Capital & more.

Website - http://Influencer.in