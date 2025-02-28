Libas goes aggressive with its flagship Purple Days Sale

Libas, India’s leading ultra-fast fashion brand, successfully launched its highly anticipated Purple Days Sale on February 22, 2025. Running until March 2, 2025, the sale brings shoppers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy massive discounts and engaging brand activations across online and offline platforms.

The Purple Days Sale offers up to 70% off on the brand’s own D2C website and app, while in-store shoppers can enjoy an exclusive while its Exclusive Brand Outlets roll out an 'Everything Under Rs 999' promotion, pulling in an enthusiastic crowd of shoppers.

The sale began with a series of exciting on-ground activations designed to create buzz and enhance the shopping experience:

● Striking Drop-Down Banner Activation – A bold and eye-catching banner display was unveiled across four key Libas stores, marking the start of the sale

● High-Energy Flash Mob at Omaxe Chowk, Chandni Chowk – Shoppers were treated to an electrifying dance performance, building excitement around the sale ● Purple-Themed Treats – Customers at some stores enjoyed complimentary purple-colored ice lollies, adding a fun and memorable element to their visit

● Exclusive Shopper Reward – The first 100 customers at Lajpat Nagar 1 & 2, Ghaziabad, and Rajouri Garden stores received an additional Rs 1,000 off on their purchases ● Pamphlet Distribution – Promotional flyers are being distributed daily outside Lajpat Nagar 1 & 2, Ghaziabad, and Rajouri Garden stores to inform shoppers about the ongoing offers ● High-Visibility Branding – Large helium balloons showcasing the sale offers have been placed atop key Libas stores, ensuring strong brand visibility

● Mobile Promotions – LED tricycles featuring Purple Days Sale promotions are actively circulating around Libas stores, attracting footfall and amplifying brand presence

"At Libas, we aim to offer more than just fashion—we create experiences. The Purple Days Sale is designed to excite and engage our customers while offering them unparalleled value. Through a blend of interactive activations and exclusive discounts, we look forward to making this shopping season truly special," said Mr. Sidhant Keshwani, founder & CEO, Libas.

With an exciting mix of high-value discounts and experiential engagements, the Purple Days Sale promises to be an unmissable shopping event for fashion enthusiasts.



About Libas

Libas is an Indian ultra-fast fashion brand catering to modern-day women with a diverse range of contemporary and fusion wear, combining quality, affordability, and trend-driven designs.

